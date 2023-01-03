Lady Trojans win Ohio River Classic

RACELAND — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans secured the first of what their hoping is one of numerous championships this season.

With a 69-41 victory over Elliott County (Ky.) on Friday at Raceland High School, the Lady Trojans (11-2) won the Ryan Keeton eXp Realty Ohio River Classic championship.

Portsmouth was dominant over the course of the tournament, winning each of their three games by a 29.7 points per game margin of victory.

“Hopefully the first of many,” Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes said, after the game. “Definitely what we’re working towards.”

Freshman Sienna Allen’s career-high 26 points led the Lady Trojans in their 28-point win over the Lady Lions, as she connected on 11 field goals and sank one-of-two free-throw attempts.

Sophomore Daysha Reid scored 19 of her tournament-high 25 points in the second half in Friday’s game versus Elliott, including knocking down a team-high five three-pointers.

Junior Emily Cheatham chipped in with eight points on four field goals, as she and freshman Katie Ankrom’s defense over the course of the tournament was noteworthy — according to Hughes.

“Sienna and Daysha, and really all of the kids played so well together. Everyone has a role and we couldn’t win without everyone doing their part,” Hughes said. “Defense all tournament from Emily Cheatham and Katie Ankrom. Held their man to five total points over the course of the three games — huge between the two of them.”

Portsmouth will look to go 10 games above .500 on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference road game at Coal Grove.

They were 59-21 winners over the Lady Hornets back on Nov. 28 in their OVC opener.

***

BOX SCORE

Elliott Co. 11 7 12 11 — 41

Portsmouth 20 11 28 10 — 69

Elliott Co. (4-7): Molly Howard 6 2-2 15, Kiley Whitt 2 0-0 5, Kailey Hamilton 2 0-0 5, Kristen Castro 0 0-0 0, Riley Sturgill 3 2-6 8, Leanna Preston 0 2-2 2, Kinley Offill 0 1-2 1, Katie Adkins 1 1-4 3, Kailey Porter 1 0-0 2, Jaden May 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 15 8-16 41; Three-point field goals: 3 (Molly Howard, Kiley Whitt, Kailey Hamilton 1 apiece)

Portsmouth (11-2): Emily Cheatham 4 0-0 8, Sienna Allen 11 1-2 26, Daysha Reid 9 2-3 25, Ayonna Carr 0 0-0 0, KK Mays 1 0-0 2, Sydney Meadows 2 0-0 4, Katie Ankrom 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 2 0-0 4; TOTALS: 29 3-5 69; Three-point field goals: 8 (Daysha Reid 5, Sienna Allen 3)

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans earned a 69-41 victory over Elliott Co. (Ky.) in the championship game of the Ryan Keeton eXp Realty Ohio River Classic at Raceland High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_IMG_9716-1.jpg The Portsmouth Lady Trojans earned a 69-41 victory over Elliott Co. (Ky.) in the championship game of the Ryan Keeton eXp Realty Ohio River Classic at Raceland High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at js[email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved