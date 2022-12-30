Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 29-31

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
Northwest 66, Whiteoak 47
Oak Hill 40, New Boston 38
Ironton St. Joseph 71, Cristo Rey 61 (at Hoosier Gym)
Girls Basketball
Portsmouth 74, Betsy Lane (Ky.) 54 (at Raceland Ohio River Classic Semifinal)
Wheelersburg 46, Ironton 38
South Gallia 56, South Webster 39
Wellston 62, Clay 38
Waverly 66, Gallia Academy 33
Fairland 80, St. Marys (W. Va.) 40 (at Marietta College Shootout)
Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 30
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame 59, Fisher Catholic 43
Wheelersburg 53, Chillicothe 39 (at Shawnee State University)
Portsmouth 69, Elliott County (Ky.) 41 (at Raceland Ohio River Classic Championship)
Fairland 58, River 45 (at Marietta College Shootout)
Chesapeake 69, Tolsia (W.Va.) 34
Boys Basketball
Wheelersburg 64, Portsmouth 55
West 42, Fairland 41
Notre Dame 71, Fisher Catholic 45
South Webster 71, Clay 12
Valley 89, Adena 39
Piketon 54, Waverly 44
Rock Hill 71, Meigs 61
Federal Hocking 74, Western 53
South Point 104, Cabell Midland (W. Va.) 102, 5OT