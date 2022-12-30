Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 29-31


photo

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

Northwest 66, Whiteoak 47

Oak Hill 40, New Boston 38

Ironton St. Joseph 71, Cristo Rey 61 (at Hoosier Gym)

Girls Basketball

Portsmouth 74, Betsy Lane (Ky.) 54 (at Raceland Ohio River Classic Semifinal)

Wheelersburg 46, Ironton 38

South Gallia 56, South Webster 39

Wellston 62, Clay 38

Waverly 66, Gallia Academy 33

Fairland 80, St. Marys (W. Va.) 40 (at Marietta College Shootout)

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 30

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 59, Fisher Catholic 43

Wheelersburg 53, Chillicothe 39 (at Shawnee State University)

Portsmouth 69, Elliott County (Ky.) 41 (at Raceland Ohio River Classic Championship)

Fairland 58, River 45 (at Marietta College Shootout)

Chesapeake 69, Tolsia (W.Va.) 34

Boys Basketball

Wheelersburg 64, Portsmouth 55

West 42, Fairland 41

Notre Dame 71, Fisher Catholic 45

South Webster 71, Clay 12

Valley 89, Adena 39

Piketon 54, Waverly 44

Rock Hill 71, Meigs 61

Federal Hocking 74, Western 53

South Point 104, Cabell Midland (W. Va.) 102, 5OT

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-25.jpeg