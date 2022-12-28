Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
Southeastern at Clay
Spring Valley (W. Va.) 62, Portsmouth 49
Eastern 60, Western 57
Gallia Academy 36, Fairfield Union 34
Chesapeake 49, Meigs Eastern 28
Girls Basketball
Portsmouth 67, Magoffin County (Ky.) 26 (at Raceland Ohio River Classic)
New Boston 58, Oak Hill 24
Jackson 42, Minford 32
Whiteoak 48, Northwest 29
Western 48, Eastern 40
Piketon 46, Ironton St. Joseph 19
Coal Grove 39, Southeastern 37
Chillicothe 88, Rock Hill 85, OT (at University of Rio Grande)
Chesapeake at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Dec. 31