Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 28


Boys Basketball

Southeastern at Clay

Spring Valley (W. Va.) 62, Portsmouth 49

Eastern 60, Western 57

Gallia Academy 36, Fairfield Union 34

Chesapeake 49, Meigs Eastern 28

Girls Basketball

Portsmouth 67, Magoffin County (Ky.) 26 (at Raceland Ohio River Classic)

New Boston 58, Oak Hill 24

Jackson 42, Minford 32

Whiteoak 48, Northwest 29

Western 48, Eastern 40

Piketon 46, Ironton St. Joseph 19

Coal Grove 39, Southeastern 37

Chillicothe 88, Rock Hill 85, OT (at University of Rio Grande)

Chesapeake at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Dec. 31

