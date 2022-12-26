Falcons’ five take down Jeeps

SOUTH WEBSTER — Minford’s starting five wasn’t the only group of Falcons to play in Tuesday night’s 65-46 win over South Webster.

In fact, all 12 members of their varsity roster found their way onto the court.

But their starting five of seniors Joe Hannah and Adam Crank — and sophomores Bennett Kayser, Myles Montgomery and Jackson Shoemaker — combined for their team’s 65 points in the 19-point road win over the Jeeps.

After taking a 12-11 lead into the second quarter, Minford would go on to outscore South Webster 44-20 combined in the second and third quarters.

“Early on in the game we had some open looks, turnovers. Then in the second quarter when we started crashing the glass hard and started running, moving the ball, that’s when it really clicked,” Minford coach Josh Shoemaker said, after the game. “When we crash the glass, it helps give us extra shots when the outside shots aren’t falling.”

For the game, Minford won the battle on the glass 39-30.

Shoemaker was their leading rebounder with a team-high eight boards, followed by Hannah and Montgomery’s seven apiece.

Montgomery paced all scorers with a game-high 25 points on nine two-point field goals and a seven-of-eight mark from the foul line.

Hannah finished with 12 points (including 2-of-2 threes) and Crank 11, while Shoemaker scored nine and Kayser eight points.

“They moved the ball well, made the right reads,” Shoemaker said. “Especially in the second half when they (South Webster) switched defenses and went to a triangle-and-two. Kids didn’t buckle under pressure. Thought it was one of those nights for Myles where he could have put up 35 or 40; he’s not hitting outside shots and still finished with 25. Heck of an effort.”

South Webster was led by Tyler Sommer’s team-high 14 points on five two-point field goals and four free throws.

Shoemaker praised his team for their defensive performance against Sommer and Jeeps sophomore Eli Roberts, who was held to nine points.

“We wanted to try stop Eli (Roberts) and limit Tyler Sommer’s open looks; he’s played really well lately,” Shoemaker said. “Thought Joe (Hannah) did a great job on Eli. He’s sick as a dog, didn’t know if he was going to play tonight. But he gutted it out.”

Heading into the new year, Minford will sit alone atop the SOC II standings as the lone team with no losses in league play.

The Falcons (6-1) dropped a hard-fought game (72-63) to Huntington High at the Ironton Classic on Thursday, suffering their first loss of the ‘22-23 season.

They’ll travel to Eastern on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in their first game after the holiday break.

“They’re extremely athletic. A very tough opponent where we’re going to give it our best shot. We’re going to have to hit some shots, definitely going to have to stay out of foul trouble.”

South Webster (5-3, 2-3 SOC II) will travel to Clay on Friday (Dec. 30) in a non-league contest.

BOX SCORE

Minford 12 21 23 9 — 65

South Webster 11 12 8 15 — 46

Minford (6-1, 5-0 SOC II): Bennett Kayser 3 1-2 8, Peyton Caudill 0 0-0 0, Kade Glockner 0 0-0 0, Adam Crank 4 0-0 11, Myles Montgomery 9 7-8 25, Jeffrey Pica 0 0-0 0, Adam Cordle 0 0-0 0, Gavin Downey 0 0-0 0, Bailey White 0 0-0 0, Noah Martin 0 0-0 0, Jackson Shoemaker 4 1-2 9, Joe Hannah 5 0-0 12; TOTALS: 25 9-12 65; Three-point field goals: 6 (Adam Crank 3, Joe Hannah 2, Bennett Kayser 1)

South Webster (5-3, 2-3 SOC II): Connor Bender 0 0-0 0, Christian White 2 0-0 5, Dylan Shupert 1 4-4 6, Owen Mault 2 0-0 6, Hunter Barnard 1 0-0 3, Jaren Lower 0 0-0 0, Tyler Sommer 5 4-4 14, Eli Roberts 4 1-2 9, Will Collins 1 0-1 3, Aiden McGraw 0 0-0 0, Brylee Dailey 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 16 9-11 46; Three-point field goals: 5 (Owen Mault 2, Will Collins, Christian White and Hunter Barnard 1 apiece)

Minford sophomore Myles Montgomery (25) scored a game-high 25 points for the Falcons in their 65-46 win at South Webster. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Myles-Montgomery-_-Minford-2.jpg Minford sophomore Myles Montgomery (25) scored a game-high 25 points for the Falcons in their 65-46 win at South Webster. Ed Litteral | Daily Times Minford senior Adam Crank (5) finishes a layup during the Falcons’ road win at South Webster in SOC II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Adam-Crank-_-SW-Minford-2.jpg Minford senior Adam Crank (5) finishes a layup during the Falcons’ road win at South Webster in SOC II play. Ed Litteral | Daily Times Minford senior Joe Hannah (41) pulls down one of his seven rebounds during Tuesday’s 65-46 win over South Webster. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Joe-Hannah-_-Minford-SW-2.jpg Minford senior Joe Hannah (41) pulls down one of his seven rebounds during Tuesday’s 65-46 win over South Webster. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Minford alone at top of SOC II race

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

