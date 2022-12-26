Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 22 & Dec. 23

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 22
Girls Basketball
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
Wheelersburg 49, Minford 46, OT
South Webster 54, Oak Hill 16
Eastern 54, Northwest 45
Waverly 67, Valley 36
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Notre Dame 49, Clay 12
New Boston 51, East 13
Western at Green, ppd.
Symmes Valley at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Jan. 16
Non-League
Portsmouth 64, Ashland (Ky.) 25
Greenup County (Ky.) 48, South Point 27
Boys Basketball
at Ironton Classic
Huntington (W. Va.) 72, Minford 63
Ironton St. Joseph 58, South Gallia 53, OT
Russell (Ky.) 53, Ironton 47
Non-League
Fairland 52, Lucas 45 (at Mount Vernon Nazarene University)
Greenup County (Ky.) 59, Chesapeake 55
Washington Court House 65, Gallia Academy 59
Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 23
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
South Webster at Northwest, ppd.
Valley at West, ppd. to Jan. 11
Wheelersburg at Oak Hill, ppd. to Jan. 14
Eastern at Waverly, ppd. to Dec. 27
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Western at Notre Dame, ppd. to Feb. 14
Non-League
Southeastern at Clay, ppd. to Dec. 28
Rock Hill at Symmes Valley, ppd.
Coal Grove at Fairview (Ky.) ppd. to Dec. 26