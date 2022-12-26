Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 22 & Dec. 23


Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 22

Girls Basketball

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

Wheelersburg 49, Minford 46, OT

South Webster 54, Oak Hill 16

Eastern 54, Northwest 45

Waverly 67, Valley 36

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Notre Dame 49, Clay 12

New Boston 51, East 13

Western at Green, ppd.

Symmes Valley at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Jan. 16

Non-League

Portsmouth 64, Ashland (Ky.) 25

Greenup County (Ky.) 48, South Point 27

Boys Basketball

at Ironton Classic

Huntington (W. Va.) 72, Minford 63

Ironton St. Joseph 58, South Gallia 53, OT

Russell (Ky.) 53, Ironton 47

Non-League

Fairland 52, Lucas 45 (at Mount Vernon Nazarene University)

Greenup County (Ky.) 59, Chesapeake 55

Washington Court House 65, Gallia Academy 59

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 23

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

South Webster at Northwest, ppd.

Valley at West, ppd. to Jan. 11

Wheelersburg at Oak Hill, ppd. to Jan. 14

Eastern at Waverly, ppd. to Dec. 27

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Western at Notre Dame, ppd. to Feb. 14

Non-League

Southeastern at Clay, ppd. to Dec. 28

Rock Hill at Symmes Valley, ppd.

Coal Grove at Fairview (Ky.) ppd. to Dec. 26

