Williams willing a way

NEW BOSTON — It wasn’t quite a career scoring night for New Boston senior Cadence Williams, but it was a performance her Lady Tigers needed in Monday’s SOC I game versus Green.

Her career-high 32 points came in a 57-51 win over Western on Dec. 8, but less than two weeks later, her best scoring output was nearly matched.

During their 62-53 win over the Lady Bobcats, Williams scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the second half — with 15 coming in the fourth quarter.

An and-one conversion by Williams gave the Lady Tigers a 45-44 lead with 7:11 to play in the final frame. That edge was one they wouldn’t look back from after trailing Green entering the second half (29-25) and fourth (42-40).

“Our energy was definitely high in the second half,” Williams said, after the game. “We came out sluggish in the first half, then we got a turnover and a layup to give us the lead and our energy just went up from there.”

“They played a box and one and she (Williams) still ended up with 30 points, a double-double and probably close to a triple-double,” New Boston coach Kayla Wiley said, on Williams’ performance. “Moving without the basketball, screening, and getting steals on the defensive end. Her hands are always active.”

Junior Cassie Williams added 14 points on six field goals and a pair of free throws, senior Dylan O’Rourke scored six of her seven points in the first half, and freshman Arenda Gosselin scored six points in the New Boston victory.

Wiley credited her team’s energy as the main catalyst in their comeback win.

“Just more energy. We came out kind of sluggish and slow, then we started getting stops on defense,” Wiley said. “Taking the ball to the basket, Cadence got that and-one and that really helped the whole team with our energy. In the first half we needed a spark and Dylan O’Rourke played really well, kept us in it. Cassie Williams in the second quarter with some big shots and big rebounds. And Julie Maynard needs to be recognized, she shows a lot of heart and hustle, diving on the court for the ball and showed a lot of intensity and determination.”

Green was led in scoring by senior Anna Knapp’s team-high 18 points, followed by senior Katelinn Satterfield’s 12 points on four-made three pointers.

Lady Bobcats coach Melissa Knapp thought her team did well in executing their offense, but late transition opportunities and conversions for New Boston were ultimately the difference.

“We did a good job of executing our offense, it’s something we worked on all weekend. We have one basic set and run different things out of that set; they’re starting to get it and doing a good job with the reads,” Knapp said. “We come out in the second half and we’re not getting back in transition. I think we gave up 37 points in the second half which isn’t acceptable. Looking forward to getting a few players back in our rotation in Lori Brown and Ava Abrams to help with our depth. That lack of consistency I think plays a part in our struggles.”

Both teams begin the second half of their SOC I schedule on Thursday.

Green will host Western in their second meeting with the Lady Indians. Knapp’s Lady Bobcats traveled to Latham in their league opener and came away with a 50-48 win.

“I expect the same thing this time. We’ve got to be ready. Going back and watching film, getting a practice and game plan ready,” Knapp said. “They’re going to be eager to get a win. We’ve got to get our transition defense straightened out.”

New Boston (6-2, 4-2 SOC I) will host East after playing a non-league game at Southeastern on Wednesday.

“We want to win every game we play. We haven’t played St. Joe yet because of the first game being rescheduled. We’ve lost to Notre Dame and Symmes Valley, second time around we’d like to be able to get wins against them and we’re going to give it our best shot at it.”

***

BOX SCORE

Green 11 18 13 11 — 53

New Boston 13 12 15 22 — 62

Green (4-4, 3-4 SOC I): Katelinn Satterfield 4 0-0 12, Anna Knapp 6 6-7 18, Mylee Hunt 3 0-0 6, Izzy Conley 1 0-0 2, Alex Smith 4 2-4 10, Mylee Brown 1 2-5; TOTALS: 19 10-16 53; Three-point field goals: 5 (Katelinn Satterfield 4, Mylee Brown 1)

New Boston (6-2, 4-2 SOC I): Julie Maynard 1 0-2 2, Arenda Gosselin 1 3-4 6, Cadence Williams 11 7-13 30, Myah Smith 0 0-0 0, Dylan O’Rourke 3 1-4 7, Brooklyn Boyer 1 1-2 3, Cassie Williams 6 2-2 14; TOTALS: 23 14-27 62; Three-point field goals: 2 (Arenda Gosselin, Cadence Williams 1 apiece)

New Boston senior Cadence Williams (5) scored a game-high 30 points during Monday’s win over Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_9269.jpg New Boston senior Cadence Williams (5) scored a game-high 30 points during Monday’s win over Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

New Boston senior scores 30 in win over Green

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

