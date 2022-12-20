Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 19
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
West 37, Minford 27
Wheelersburg 52, Valley 32
South Webster 55, Eastern 20
Waverly 59, Oak Hill 15
West Union 36, Northwest 25 (non-league)
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
New Boston 62, Green 53
Notre Dame 59, Ironton St. Joseph 14
Western 53, East 16
Clay at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Jan. 23
Ohio Valley Conference
Portsmouth 48, Ironton 38
South Point 43, Coal Grove 23
Fairland 71, Rock Hill 60
Chesapeake 44, Gallia Academy 17