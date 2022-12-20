Posted on by

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 19


photo

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 19

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

West 37, Minford 27

Wheelersburg 52, Valley 32

South Webster 55, Eastern 20

Waverly 59, Oak Hill 15

West Union 36, Northwest 25 (non-league)

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

New Boston 62, Green 53

Notre Dame 59, Ironton St. Joseph 14

Western 53, East 16

Clay at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Jan. 23

Ohio Valley Conference

Portsmouth 48, Ironton 38

South Point 43, Coal Grove 23

Fairland 71, Rock Hill 60

Chesapeake 44, Gallia Academy 17

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-17.jpeg