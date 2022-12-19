Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 17
Girls Basketball
South Webster 52, Rock Hill 46
Coal Grove 35, Valley 26 (Ironton St. Joseph Invitational championship)
Racelend (Ky.) 47, Ironton St. Joseph 34 (Ironton St. Joseph Invitational consolation)
Symmes Valley 41, Northwest 24
South Gallia 70, Western 30
Gallia Academy 48, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 37
Leesburg Fairfield at Clay, ppd. to Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
South Webster 38, Chesapeake 34
Wheelersburg 61, Greenup County (Ky.) 50
New Boston 58, River Valley 57
Green 71, West Union 42
Alexander 69, West 57 (at Alexander Spartans Classic)
Western 57, South Gallia 30
Symmes Valley 59, Southern 38
Gallia Academy 73, Point Pleasant (WV.) 39
Eastern Brown 51, Coal Grove 46
Fairland 44, Warren 43 (at Alexander Spartans Classic)
Waverly vs. Waterford, canceled (at Alexander Spartans Classic)
Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39 (Ironton St. Joseph Invitational championship)
Leesburg Fairfield at Clay, ppd. to Jan. 28