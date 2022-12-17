Posted on by

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 16


Southern Ohio Conference Division II

Minford 62, Northwest 34

West 53, Oak Hill 37

South Webster 66, Waverly 35

Eastern 62, Wheelersburg 59

Valley 59, SPIRE Academy 57 (non-league)

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Notre Dame 65, East 35

Green 53, Symmes Valley 50

Western 63, New Boston 55

Ohio Valley Conference

Fairland 72, Portsmouth 61

Coal Grove 51, Rock Hill 49

South Point 76, Gallia Academy 59

Spring Valley (W. Va.) 51, Chesapeake 32

Ironton St. Joseph Invitational

Ironton 65, Raceland (Ky.) 60, OT

Ironton St. Joseph 61, Grace Christian (W. Va.) 48

