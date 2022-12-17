Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 16
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
Minford 62, Northwest 34
West 53, Oak Hill 37
South Webster 66, Waverly 35
Eastern 62, Wheelersburg 59
Valley 59, SPIRE Academy 57 (non-league)
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Notre Dame 65, East 35
Green 53, Symmes Valley 50
Western 63, New Boston 55
Ohio Valley Conference
Fairland 72, Portsmouth 61
Coal Grove 51, Rock Hill 49
South Point 76, Gallia Academy 59
Spring Valley (W. Va.) 51, Chesapeake 32
Ironton St. Joseph Invitational
Ironton 65, Raceland (Ky.) 60, OT
Ironton St. Joseph 61, Grace Christian (W. Va.) 48