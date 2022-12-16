Basketball notebook

Boys Basketball

Ohio Valley Conference

Trojans defeat Panthers for first OVC win

The Portsmouth Trojans (2-2, 1-2 OVC) defended home court on Tuesday — defeating visiting Chesapeake 59-44 to earn their first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.

Junior DeAndre Berry led the Trojans with a game-high 18 points as three trojans reached double-figures in the victory.

Junior Devon Lattimore scored 17 points on six-made field goals and four-of-five foul shots, and senior Tyler Duncan added 13 points with a team-high three three pointers.

As a team, Portsmouth shot 15-of-18 at the foul line.

Portsmouth will look to extend their winning streak to three games on Friday as they host the Fairland Dragons.

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

New Boston picks up win at Symmes Valley

Taking a 23-14 lead after the first quarter, the New Boston Tigers (4-1, 3-0 SOC I) finished strong in Tuesday’s 63-45 win at Symmes Valley.

Senior Myles Beasley led the Tigers with a game-high 27 points on eight field goals a six-of-seven mark at the foul line.

Senior Jacob Cahall added 11 points for the Tigers who remain unbeaten versus league opponents.

New Boston will look to keep their spot in the league race as the Western Indians visit Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium.

Girls Basketball

Ohio Valley Conference

Lady Trojans bounce back with win over Blue Angels

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans (6-2, 3-2 OVC) snapped a two-game skid with Thursday’s 59-36 win over Gallia Academy inside Trojan Arena.

Sophomore Daysha reid scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Trojans, as freshman Sienna Allen scored 20 in her return to the lineup.

Sophomore Savannah Cantrell scored 13, 12 of which came in the second half.

Portsmouth travels to Ironton on Monday (Dec. 19) in OVC play.

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

Minford defeats Eastern to remain lone SOC II unbeaten

With Thursday’s 67-23 win at Eastern, the Minford Lady Falcons (7-1, 6-0) sit alone atop the SOC II standings.

Four Lady Falcons reached double-figures in the win as eight different Minford players scored at-least five points.

They were led in scoring by sophomore Lexi Conkel who led all scorers with a game-high 14 points.

Maggie Risner, Ava Cronin, and Lainey Howard each scored 10 points on a combined 13 field goals and a pair of free throws by Cronin.

Minford travels to Portsmouth West on Monday in a battle for first place in the league race.

Portsmouth West suffers first loss to Waverly

A close game throughout, the Waverly Lady Tigers (3-2, 3-2 SOC II) held on at the end — defeating visiting Portsmouth West (8-1, 6-1 SOC II) 55-49.

The loss is the first of the season and in league play for the Lady Senators, who are now tied for second with one loss in the SOC II standings with Wheelersburg.

Minford is now the lone unbeaten team against SOC II opponents. West will host the Lady Falcons on Monday in a battle for first place.

Waverly was led in scorning by Bailey Vulgamore who scored a game-high 22 points. Paige O’Bryant scored 12 and Caris Risner 11 for the Lady Tigers to reach double-figures.

West senior Sydney McDermott led the Lady Senators with 14 points, while senior Lexi Deaver added 12 points with four-made three pointers.

Valley reaches championship of Ironton St. Joe Classic

The Valley Lady Indians (3-4, 2-3 SOC II) will play for a championship on Saturday following their 48-21 win over Ironton St. Joe in the ISJ Holiday Classic on Thursday.

The championship game will be played at ISJ at 11:30 a.m. featuring the Lady Indians and Coal Grove (4-4).

In their win over the Lady Flyers, senior Savannah Easter led all scorers with a game-high 15 ponts on five field goals and a pair of free throws.

Junior Lexie Morrow scored 12 points and senior Madison Montgomery added 11 as eight different Valley players broke into the scoring column.