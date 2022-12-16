West’s Stone signs with Hocking College

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Asalyn Stone will joining one of the newest collegiate softball programs in Ohio following her graduation this spring.

As of Wednesday, Stone became the newest signee to the Hocking College softball program where she’ll further her academic and athletic careers.

The Hawks of Hocking College just completed their inaugural season in May, finishing with a 16-15 record and an 11-12 record in games versus Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) opponents.

“It’s very exciting. Been preparing for adulthood, looking forward to committing myself to the opportunity at Hocking College. Their team is two-three years old, love that I’ll be able to contribute to that and helping move them forward and making a change.”

Stone said she’s been on two visits to their Nelsonville based campus where she fell in love with the campus and her soon to be team.

“I’ve been on two visits there, i’ve established a great relationship with Coach Lewis. It’s very small, very homey. And I love the location.”

During her junior season in 2021, Stone hit for a .302 average with two home runs, 19 RBI, and 19 hits on the season.

The Lady Senators won the program’s first Division III district championship since 2015 last year and were the Region 11 runner-up, finishing as one of the final eight teams in D-III in Ohio.

“Asalyn has been a solid contributor for our team in her first three years. She’s been versatile in playing the infield and in different parts of our lineup,” West coach Dani Coleman said, of Stone. “She’s a very coachable player who has great work ethic, on and off the field.”

Stone was joined by her father Bobby, mother Emily, sister Aubrey, and brother Bentley at her signing.

Softball has been a staple in Stone’s family.

Her aunt was a member of the 1999 West Little League softball team that finished 4th at the Little League World Series and her grandfather, Brian Waller, was a coach for the team.

Waller has been a major influence in Stone’s ambition for softball — both growing up and now as she prepares to take the plunge at the collegiate level.

“It’s been great. Love the girls and the coaches; I’ve had great experiences,” Stone said, of being a member of the West softball program. “We’ve went above and beyond. Very, very proud of myself and everyone that was involved.”

Upon enrolling at Hocking College, Stone is planning to pursue a degree to become a physical therapy assistant, while leaving open the possibility of continuing for a physical therapy degree.

In addition to being a member of the Lady Senators softball program, Stone is also a three-year member of the PHWS cheerleading team.

During the summers, Stone has competed as a member of the 18U Buckeye Breeze travel softball team playing for coaches JJ Linkous and James Clifford.

Portsmouth West senior Asalyn Stone (4) hit for a .302 batting average with two home runs and 19 RBIs during her junior year. The Lady Senators won a Division III district championship and were Region 11 runner-up during the 2022 season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Stone-_-West-Burg.jpg Portsmouth West senior Asalyn Stone (4) hit for a .302 batting average with two home runs and 19 RBIs during her junior year. The Lady Senators won a Division III district championship and were Region 11 runner-up during the 2022 season. Courtesy of Joey Shupert Portsmouth West senior Asalyn Stone (center left) signed to continue her education and softball career at Hocking College. Pictured (L-R, front): Bobby Stone, Asalyn Stone, Emily Stone, Aubrey Stone; (L-R, back): Dani Coleman, Debbie Moore, Mike Payne. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Asalyn-Stone-_-West-signing.jpg Portsmouth West senior Asalyn Stone (center left) signed to continue her education and softball career at Hocking College. Pictured (L-R, front): Bobby Stone, Asalyn Stone, Emily Stone, Aubrey Stone; (L-R, back): Dani Coleman, Debbie Moore, Mike Payne. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved