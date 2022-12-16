SSU women dominate Lindsey Wilson

PORTSMOUTH — On both ends of the court, the Shawnee State University women’s basketball team executed in a dominant 63-37 win over Lindsey Wilson College inside Waller Gymnasium.

Senior Marnae Holland scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field with a pair of free throws as four different Bears scored at-least eight points.

Senior Kam Elzy scored 12 points on four field goals and four-of-four foul shooting, while senior Tanisia Murphy and freshman Karimah Nix each scored eight points.

Defensively, the Bears held the Blue Raiders to 20-percent shooting from the field (11-of-55) and forced 19 turnovers while committing just nine.

SSU led by as many as 31 points with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bears (5-9, 2-6 Mid-South) will travel to face No. 3 Campbellsville on Saturday, Jan. 5.

***

BOX SCORE

Lindsey Wilson 6 13 7 11 — 37

Shawnee State 13 15 21 14 — 63

Lindsey Wilson (5-8, 1-8): Jordyn Stephens 0 2-2 2, Alera Barbee 2 0-2 4, Maleigha Oldham 0 0-0 0, Lucy Patterson 2 7-8 11, Carla Moreno 1 0-0 2, Juliah Bault 2 1-2 5, Maddie Kaufman 1 0-0 3, Olivia Perry 0 0-0 0, Kylie Jackson 1 0-0 2, Mine Iscen 0 0-0 0, Irye Gomez 0 1-2 1, Diamond Bryant 2 3-4 7; TOTALS: 11 14-20 37; Three-point field goals: 1 (Maddie Kaufman 1)

Shawnee State (5-9, 2-6): Tanisia Murphy 3 2-2 8, Markayla Holland 1 0-0 2, Marnae Holland 10 2-2 23, Jada Johnson 0 0-0 0, Teyarra Johnson 1 1-3 3, Celina Eisenhardt 1 0-0 3, Kam Elzy 4 4-4 12, Claudio Carrillo 1 0-0 2, Alera Nelson-Elias 1 0-0 2, Karimah Nix 2 4-4 8; TOTALS: 24 13-15 63; Three-point field goals: 2 (Marnae Holland, Celina Eisenhardt 1 apiece)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_SSU-logo-3.jpg