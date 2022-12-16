Bears defend home court

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s basketball program turned in an all-around team performance during Thursday’s 80-63 win over Lindsey Wilson in Mid-South Conference play.

In a game that featured just two ties and two lead changes, the Bears led by as many as 19 points with 6:23 to play — before ultimately capturing their 17-point win.

It’s the SSU men’s team’s sixth win in their last seven games as they improve their record to 8-6 (4-4 Mid-South Conference).

The Bears has a 4-1 assist to turnover ratio, committing only five turnovers while assisting on 20 of their 30 field goals.

Defensively, SSU held Lindsey Wilson to 23-of-53 shooting from the field and forced 16 Blue Raider turnovers.

Junior Brandon Beavers and sophomore Tre Beard led the Bears with 15 points apiece as 10 SSU players made their way into the scoring column.

Sophomore Latavious Mitchell scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while junior Felix Uadiale scored 11 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting.

SSU will look to win its’ fourth-straight and seven in eight games on Saturday, Dec. 17 when they travel to Campbellsville University.

After their game against the Tigers, the SSU men’s program is off until Jan. 5 when they’ll host Cumberland University.

BOX SCORE

Lindsey Wilson 28 35 — 63

Shawnee State 39 41 — 80

Lindsey Wilson (5-8, 1-7 Mid-South Conference) 63: Johrdon Mumford 6 2-2 15, Rodney Lewis 3 0-0 6, Jamyus Jones 6 2-2 16, Connor Robinson 2 6-7 10, Isaac Dup 0 0-0 0, Payton Cundiff 1 1-3 4, Jackson Harlan 0 0-0 0, Cole Davis 0-1 0, Jackson Edwards 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 23 13-18 63; Three-point field goals: 4 (Jamyus Jones 2, Johrdon Mumford, Payton Cundiff 1 apiece)

Shawnee State (8-6, 4-4 Mid-South Conference) 80: Felix Uadiale 5 1-2 11, Tre Baumgardner III 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Guice 2 2-2 6, Brandon Beavers 6 2-2 15, Azubuike Nwankwo 0 0-0 0, Feisal Crumby III 2 0-0 6, Issac Abergut 2 2-2 8, Tre Beard 5 1-1 15, Jackson Gowdy 1 0-0 2, Latavious Mitchell 5 2-4 12; TOTALS: 30 11-17 80; Three-point field goals: 9 (Tre Beard 4, Issac Abergut, Feisal Crumby 2 apiece, Brandon Beavers 1)

SSU men win 6th in 7 games, defeat Lindsey Wilson