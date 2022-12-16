Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 15
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
Wheelersburg 49, Northwest 11
Minford 47, Eastern 23
Waverly 55, West 49
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Notre Dame 66, Green 19
Western 57, Clay 43
Symmes Valley 54, East 10
New Boston at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Jan. 23
Ohio Valley Conference
Portsmouth 59, Gallia Academy 36
Rock Hill 54, South Point 41
Fairland 79, Chesapeake 44
Ironton St. Joseph Invitational
Coal Grove 44, Raceland (Ky.) 42
Valley 48, Ironton St. Joseph 21