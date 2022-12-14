Clay races past East

ROSEMOUNT — “Winning helps everything.”

With Clay’s (4-5) 55-16 home win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Monday, the Lady Panthers claimed their fourth win of the season in nine tries.

Their fourth win (third vs. SOC I opponents) — as of Monday, Dec. 12 — officially doubles their win total from the 2021-22 campaign.

Coach Drew Emnett says the program’s upward trajectory is a result of their players finding themselves in their roles on the court.

“I just think everyone’s starting to figure out their role and what they need to do,” Emnett said. “We’ve already won double the games we did last year. Winning helps everything, and we’re starting to get shots to fall.”

Clay never trailed East as it won each quarter by at least seven points.

A banked-in buzzer-beater three by freshman Sophia Craft gave the Lady Panthers a 27-4 lead at halftime.

As a team, Clay managed 23 field goals and went a perfect 3-of-3 from the foul line.

“I thought what we did well tonight was running our stuff. First half we might have been a little sluggish to get going, but once we started, the girls started getting some good looks at the basket,” Emnett said.

Clay sophomore Sarah Cassidy led all scorers with a game-high 18 points, including a game-high four-made three pointers.

Senior Maggie Swayne reached double-figures with 12 points,

Craft scored each of her nine points in the first half, and senior Morgan McCoy added eight points on four field goals.

“Maggie got us going making some shots. Once she gets going, it seems to get everybody else going,” Emnett said. “Sarah Cassidy got some of her shots to fall tonight. If we get those two going, it’s really going to help us moving forward in the league.”

East was led in scoring by freshman Lanie Lewis’ eight points.

Clay will host Western on Thursday (Dec. 15) in SOC I play, as it looks to even its record at 5-5.

“Have a chance to keep everything going on Thursday. Hopefully we can pick up right where we left off and keep working,” Emnett said. “Just have to keep working.”

***

BOX SCORE

East 2 2 4 8 — 16

Clay 12 15 13 15 — 55

East (1-6, 0-5 SOC I): Lanie Lewis 4 0-4 8, Journey Pelfrey 1 0-0 2, Jordan Steele 2 0-0 4, Ella Shope 1 0-0 2, Madison Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Passion Merriman 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 8 0-4 16; Three-point field goals: none

Clay (4-5, 3-2 SOC I): Madi Hobbs 2 0-0 4, Haley Fowler 0 0-0 0, Amadea Everman 2 0-0 4, Sarah Cassidy 7 0-0 18, Maggie Swayne 5 1-1 12, Sophia Craft 3 2-2 9, Ava Davis 0 0-0 0, Morgan McCoy 4 0-0 8; TOTALS: 23 3-3 55; Three-point field goals: 6 (Sarah Cassidy 4, Maggie Swayne and Sophia Craft 1 apiece)

Clay sophomore Sarah Cassidy (15) scored a game-high 18 points on seven field goals during the Lady Panthers; 55-16 win over East in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_8950-1.jpg Clay sophomore Sarah Cassidy (15) scored a game-high 18 points on seven field goals during the Lady Panthers; 55-16 win over East in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Clay senior Maggie Swayne (20) attempts a shot during the Lady Panthers; 55-16 win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Swayne finished the game with 12 points on five field goals and a free throw. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_8983-1.jpg Clay senior Maggie Swayne (20) attempts a shot during the Lady Panthers; 55-16 win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Swayne finished the game with 12 points on five field goals and a free throw. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Lady Panthers win 3rd league game in 7 days

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved