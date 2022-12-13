Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 12
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
South Webster 56, Northwest 33
West 61, Valley 24
Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 9
Waverly 64, Eastern 24
Greenup County (Ky.) 41, Minford 40 (non-league)
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Notre Dame 55, New Boston 14
Clay 55, East 16
Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Paint Valley 64, Western 13 (non-league)
Ohio Valley Conference
Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 36
South Point 35, Ironton 20
Chesapeake 32, Coal Grove 19
Fairland 85, Gallia Academy 16