Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 12


Southern Ohio Conference Division II

South Webster 56, Northwest 33

West 61, Valley 24

Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 9

Waverly 64, Eastern 24

Greenup County (Ky.) 41, Minford 40 (non-league)

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Notre Dame 55, New Boston 14

Clay 55, East 16

Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Paint Valley 64, Western 13 (non-league)

Ohio Valley Conference

Rock Hill 59, Portsmouth 36

South Point 35, Ironton 20

Chesapeake 32, Coal Grove 19

Fairland 85, Gallia Academy 16

