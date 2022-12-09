Weekly basketball notebook

PORTSMOUTH — With the 2022-23 boys and girls basketball seasons fully underway for Scioto County teams, this weekly notebook will be a way our Portsmouth Daily Times staff will be highlighting the action throughout the week.

Be sure to visit portsmouth-dailytimes.com/sports and follow our social media accounts for our game recaps from the games we’re able to attend in-person each week.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Webster-Wheelersburg, Minford-Valley early meetings of SOC II unbeatens

When you’re reading this in the Saturday edition of The Daily Times, you’ll have found out who has won each of these matchups.

Heading into them, both of these early season contests between SOC II unbeatens may loom large over the remainder of the conference play and in the final league standings.

Of the four, South Webster is the lone team who has played more than one game with a non-league win over Green (70-49) and Portsmouth West (54-43).

Wheelersburg secured a road win at Waverly (51-38) on Tuesday, handing the defending Division II, Region 7 champions their second loss in two games.

Valley won their season opener on Tuesday in a close game versus Northwest (58-46), while Minford did the same in a lopsided win over Oak Hill (58-21).

SOC Division I

Notre Dame, New Boston, Green win their league openers

Notre Dame, New Boston, and Green hit the road on Tuesday and secured wins in their SOC Division I opening games.

The Titans (3-1) went to Clay and secured a 57-36 win, marking their third win of the season by 20 or more points (South Gallia, 58-22; West Union, 68-23). They host Symmes Valley on Friday looking to win their third-straight game.

New Boston (2-1) defeated rival East 65-50 in Sciotoville — marking their second-straight win following a 72-25 win over Ohio Valley Christian last Saturday. The Tigers host Clay (0-4) on Friday as they look to remain tied atop the SOC I standings.

Green (2-2) traveled to Latham and defeated Western — last year’s Division IV, Region 15 runner-up — 58-54. The Bobcats out-scored the Indians 17-9 in the fourth quarter to earn the signature road win.

Senior Levi Sampson led all scorers with 27 points in the Bobcat win, followed by junior Abe McBee who scored 18 points. Green travels to Ironton St. Joe on Friday for their second-straight road league game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOC Division II

Minford uses overtime in win over South Webster

32 minutes wasn’t enough time to decide Thursday’s SOC II contest between the Minford Lady Falcons and South Webster Lady Jeeps.

Following a 41-41 tie in regulation, Minford (5-0, 5-0 SOC II) out-scored South Webster (3-3, 2-3 SOC II) 12-6 in the four-minute overtime to earn a 53-47 win — their third SOC II triumph of the season.

The Lady Falcons had three double-digit scorers in the win. Sophomore Lindsee Williams scored a game-high 17 points, sophomore Lexi Conkel scored 16 points, and sophomore Marlee Pendleton scored 13.

South Webster also put three scorers in double-figures, led by junior Skylar Zimmerman’s team-high 14 points. Senior Kerith Wright and junior Bella Claxon each had 10 points.

Valley secures SOC II win over Eastern

Defense was on the Valley Lady Indians plate during Thursday’s 47-25 win over Eastern in SOC Division II play.

The Lady Indians (2-3, 2-2 SOC II) out-scored the Lady Eagles 12-0 in the first quarter and took a 22-7 lead into halftime.

Junior Lexie Morrow led all scorers with a game-high 15 points, while senior Madison Montgomery scored 13. The duo combined to go 12-of-14 at the free throw line in the win.

Valley travels to Portsmouth West on Monday.

Their game scheduled for next Thursday against Oak Hill was actually played this Wednesday — a 54-12 win for the Lady Indians.

SOC Division I

Notre Dame rolling in league play

With four wins against SOC I opponents to start the year, the Notre Dame Lady Titans have extended their league winning streak to 108 games.

In wins over Clay, Symmes Valley, Western, and East, the Lady Titans are averaging 57.5 points per game and have an average margin of victory of 47.8 points.

12 different plays scored for ND in Thursday’s 74-8 win over East, including sophomore Annabelle Ball who had a team-high 14 points.

The Lady Titans (4-0, 4-0 SOC I) will play some key non-league games in the next week beginning on Saturday versus Huntington St. Joe, and next Wednesday at South Gallia.

Clay picks up pair of league wins

The Clay Lady Panthers (3-4, 2-2 SOC I) picked up a pair of league wins this week — 43-28 at home versus Green on Monday, and 33-24 at Ironton St. Joe on Thursday.

In their win over the Flyers, Clay senior Maggie Swayne had a team-high 15 points. Senior Morgan McCoy scored eight points, freshman Sophia Craft scored six points, and Sarah Cassidy scored four.

Earlier this season, McCoy etched her name in the Clay HS record books with a 24 rebound performance. That number set the single-game girls basketball record for rebounds in a game.

Clay will host Huntington on Saturday in a non-league contest before hosting East on Monday in SOC I play.

New Boston senior Cadence Williams has career night

NB senior Cadence Williams scored a career-high 32 points in the Lady Tigers 57-51 home win over Western on Thursday.

Williams found her scoring groove in the second half of their six-point win, scoring 23 of her 32 in the final 16 minutes.

Senior Dylan O’Rourke scored 14 points for the Lady Tigers, while junior Cassie Williams scored six.

New Boston (5-1, 3-1 SOC I) travels to Notre Dame on Monday in SOC I play.