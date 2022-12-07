CG’s Johnson sinks game-winner

PORTSMOUTH — Tuesday night’s contest inside Portsmouth High School’s Trojan Arena was the night for Coal Grove sophomore Owen Johnson.
Johnson scored a game-high 39 points on 16 field goals, a pair of free throws, and hit the game-winning three-pointer a couple of steps beyond the line — giving his Hornets (1-0) a 72-71 win in their season opener versus Portsmouth (0-1).
It was also the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
The go-ahead shot was one of five three-pointers from Johnson in the win — as Coal Grove connected on 12 long-range shots throughout the game.
Portsmouth led by two entering the final possession — after Levaughn Cobb went 1-of-2 at the free throw line, giving his Trojans a 71-69 lead.
The Trojans led 36-35 at halftime, before falling behind by as many as nine (50-41) in the third quarter.
Junior Devon Lattimore paced Portsmouth with a team-high 29 points on 13 field goals, while senior Kenny Sanderlin scored 24 points on nine field goals and 6-of-6 foul shooting.
As a team, Portsmouth shot just 11-of-20 from the charity stripe.
The Trojans travel to South Point on Friday night — in their first OVC road game of the season.
Portsmouth split with South Point last year during the regular season, but suffered a 66-56 defeat at South Point in a Division III sectional final back on Feb. 18.
***
BOX SCORE
Coal Grove 14 21 17 20 — 72
Portsmouth 11 25 13 22 — 71
Coal Grove (1-0, 1-0 OVC): Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-2 0, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 1 1 0-0 5, Dryzen Mullens 0 4 0-0 12, Elijah Dillon 3 2 2-2 14, Owen Johnson 11 5 2-3 39, Karsen Frecka 1 0 0-0 2, Kaden Turner 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12 4-7 72. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Gipson.
Portsmouth (0-1, 0-1 OVC): Donovan Breech 0 0 0-0 0, Norris McKinley 0 1 0-0 3, Tyler Duncan 0 1 0-0 3, Kenny Sanderlin 9 0 6-6 24, Devon Lattimore 12 1 2-8 29, Noah Livingston 2 0 2-4 6, Levaughn Cobb 0 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Lewis 0 1 0-0 3, Luke Stine 0 0 0-0 0, Deandre Berry 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4 11-20 71. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None
