Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 6


Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 6

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

South Webster 54, West 43

Valley 58, Northwest 46

Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 38

Minford 58, Oak Hill 21

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Notre Dame 57, Clay 36

New Boston 65, East 50

Green 58, Western 54

Symmes Valley 57, Ironton St. Joseph 44

Ohio Valley Conference

Coal Grove 72, Portsmouth 71

Chesapeake 41, South Point 37

Gallia Academy at Rock Hill

Fairland at Ironton, ppd. to Dec. 27

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 6

Green 42, Hannan (W. Va.) 21

