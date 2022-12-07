Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 6
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
South Webster 54, West 43
Valley 58, Northwest 46
Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 38
Minford 58, Oak Hill 21
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Notre Dame 57, Clay 36
New Boston 65, East 50
Green 58, Western 54
Symmes Valley 57, Ironton St. Joseph 44
Ohio Valley Conference
Coal Grove 72, Portsmouth 71
Chesapeake 41, South Point 37
Gallia Academy at Rock Hill
Fairland at Ironton, ppd. to Dec. 27
Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 6
Green 42, Hannan (W. Va.) 21