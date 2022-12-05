Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 2 & 3


Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 2

Boys Basketball

Northwest 55, Notre Dame 43

South Point 82, West 43

South Webster 70, Green 49

Ashland (Ky.) 67, Ironton St. Joseph 36

Gallia Academy 67, Athens 42

North Adams 57, Chesapeake 34

Wellston at Ironton, ppd.

Oak Hill at Eastern, ppd.

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

Notre Dame 68, West Union 21

New Boston 72, Ohio Valley Christian 25

Southern 50, Clay 40

Paint Valley 63, Western 49

Rock Hill 55, Greenup County (Ky.) 42

North Adams 37, Fairland 35, OT

Girls Basketball

South Webster 59, Meigs Eastern 53

Southern 44, Clay 35

New Boston 54, Ohio Valley Christian 20

Portsmouth 70, Ripley 33

West Union 51, East 16

Coal Grove 48, Tolsia (W. Va.) 43

Chesapeake 48, Lincoln County (W. Va.) 37

Rock Hill 71, Raceland (Ky.) 34

