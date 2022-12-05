Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 2 & 3

Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 2
Boys Basketball
Northwest 55, Notre Dame 43
South Point 82, West 43
South Webster 70, Green 49
Ashland (Ky.) 67, Ironton St. Joseph 36
Gallia Academy 67, Athens 42
North Adams 57, Chesapeake 34
Wellston at Ironton, ppd.
Oak Hill at Eastern, ppd.
Basketball Scoreboard — Dec. 3
Boys Basketball
Notre Dame 68, West Union 21
New Boston 72, Ohio Valley Christian 25
Southern 50, Clay 40
Paint Valley 63, Western 49
Rock Hill 55, Greenup County (Ky.) 42
North Adams 37, Fairland 35, OT
Girls Basketball
South Webster 59, Meigs Eastern 53
Southern 44, Clay 35
New Boston 54, Ohio Valley Christian 20
Portsmouth 70, Ripley 33
West Union 51, East 16
Coal Grove 48, Tolsia (W. Va.) 43
Chesapeake 48, Lincoln County (W. Va.) 37
Rock Hill 71, Raceland (Ky.) 34