Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Nov. 30 & Dec. 1


Southern Ohio Conference Division II

West 67, Northwest 25

South Webster 46, Valley 44

Minford 47, Waverly 37

Eastern 40, Oak Hill 9

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Green 39, East 15

New Boston 40, Clay 35

Notre Dame 60, Symmes Valley 12

Western at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Feb. 6

Ohio Valley Conference

Portsmouth at South Point, ppd.

Ironton 51, Gallia Academy 39

Fairland 56, Coal Grove 14

Rock Hill 54, Chesapeake 44

Non-League

Northwest 40, Zane Trace 38

