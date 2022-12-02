Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Nov. 30 & Dec. 1
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
West 67, Northwest 25
South Webster 46, Valley 44
Minford 47, Waverly 37
Eastern 40, Oak Hill 9
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Green 39, East 15
New Boston 40, Clay 35
Notre Dame 60, Symmes Valley 12
Western at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Feb. 6
Ohio Valley Conference
Portsmouth at South Point, ppd.
Ironton 51, Gallia Academy 39
Fairland 56, Coal Grove 14
Rock Hill 54, Chesapeake 44
Non-League
Northwest 40, Zane Trace 38