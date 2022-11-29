Lady Pirates win home opener

WHEELERSBURG — Home court was defended in Pirate Country on Monday night.

In their Southern Ohio Conference Division II and home opener, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates (2-0, 1-0 SOC II) earned a 50-38 win over visiting South Webster (0-2, 0-2 SOC II).

The Lady Pirates put three senior scorers in double figures, led by Madison Whittaker’s game-high 14 points on four made field goals and a perfect four-of-four from the free throw line.

Lexie Rucker added 13 points on six field goals, while Macee Eaton pitched in with 12 points on four field goals.

Whittaker and Eaton ended up with two three-pointers apiece.

Wheelersburg led by as many as 25, as it took a 39-14 lead at the two-minute mark of the third quarter.

But the Lady Jeeps brought on a furious comeback attempt.

Over the final 10 minutes, South Webster nailed seven of its nine three-pointers, and cut the ‘Burg lead to as few as eight points (44-36) with 3:40 left.

The Lady Jeeps were led in scoring by junior Bella Claxon’s 13 points on five field goals and junior Skylar Zimmerman’s 11 points on four field goals and a free throw.

Wheelersburg is off until Monday Dec. 5 — when they’ll travel to Eastern in SOC II play.

South Webster travels to Lucasville on Thursday (Dec. 1) to face Valley (0-1, 0-1 SOC II) in league play.

BOX SCORE

South Webster 5 9 12 12 — 38

Wheelersburg 18 7 19 6 — 50

South Webster scoring

Cailee Blevins 0 0-1 0, Addie Claxon 1 0-0 3, Bella Claxon 5 0-0 13, Kerith Wright 2 2-4 8, Skylar Zimmerman 4 1-2 11, Riley Raynard 1 0-1 3, Kennedy Murphy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 13 3-8 38; Three-point field goals: 9 (Bella Claxon 3, Kerith Wright and Skylar Zimmerman 2 apiece, Addie Claxon and Riley Raynard 1 apiece)

Wheelersburg scoring

Mia Vastine 0 1-2 1, Madison Whittaker 4 4-4 14, Annie Coriell 2 0-0 5, Kiera Kennard 0 1-2 1, Jocelyn Tilley 1 0-0 2, Emma Smith 0 0-0 0, Jaylinn Prather 0 0-0 0, Makenna Walker 1 0-0 2, Lexie Rucker 6 0-0 13, Macee Eaton 4 2-3 12; TOTALS: 18 8-11 50; Three-point field goals: 6 (Maddison Whittaker and Macee Eaton 2 apiece, Lexie Rucker and Annie Coriell 1 apiece)

South Webster junior Bella Claxon (20) scored a team-high 13 points for the Lady Jeeps during their road trip to face Wheelersburg in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Bella-Claxon-_-Burg-SW-1.jpg South Webster junior Bella Claxon (20) scored a team-high 13 points for the Lady Jeeps during their road trip to face Wheelersburg in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Ed Litteral | Daily Times Wheelersburg senior Madison Whittaker (5) scored a team-high 14 points during the Lady Pirates’ 50-38 win over South Webster in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_IMG_7987-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Madison Whittaker (5) scored a team-high 14 points during the Lady Pirates’ 50-38 win over South Webster in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

‘Burg holds off South Webster comeback

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

