Valley’s Montgomery signs with KCU

LUCASVILLE — Valley senior Madison Montgomery will be playing basketball at the collegiate level.

Following her signing with Kentucky Christian University on Thursday, Nov. 17, Montgomery officially became the newest signee to the Knights women’s basketball program.

“It’s so exciting,” Montgomery said, at her signing inside the VHS gymnasium. “I don’t think I’d be able to do this without my family, my friends, and my coaches, especially Coach (Tyson) Phillips. He’s made me a better player and person also. Because of them is why I’m doing this.”

Montgomery is a four-year member of the Valley girls basketball and softball programs, earning a second team selection to the all-Southern Ohio Conference team during the 2020-21 season.

She said she’s enjoyed her time at Valley playing both sports under coaches Tyson Phillips, Kayla Taulbee, Monty Spriggs, and Mark Merritt.

“It’s been a journey, and amazing. With Coach Phillips coming my sophomore year I was really excited,” Montgomery said. “He’s a good coach. In softball it’s been a journey too because of it being cut short my freshman year due to COVID. I love it here at Valley.”

Upon enrolling at KCU, Montgomery said she’s planning to pursue a nursing degree.

Being close to home, having her desired major, and the small Grayson, Ky. based campus were things that drew her desire to attending and competing there.

“Everything — the campus was beautiful,” Montgomery said. “It’s small, but that’s how I like it.”

Valley girls open their regular season on Monday, Nov. 28 at Minford in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

“I’m so excited for this year. My senior year is probably going to be the most fun, but also sad because I’m going to be graduating this year,” Montgomery said. “But I’m looking forward to it.”

Valley senior Madison Montgomery (center-left seated) signed to continue her education and basketball career at Kentucky Chrisitan University inside the VHS gymnasium. Pictured (front, L-R): Patricia Montgomery, Chris Montgomery, Naomi Gilliam, Cassidy Montgomery, Parker Montgomery; (Back, L-R): Tyson Phillips, Lisa Conn, Katie Frantz https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Madison-Montgomery-signing.jpg Valley senior Madison Montgomery (center-left seated) signed to continue her education and basketball career at Kentucky Chrisitan University inside the VHS gymnasium. Pictured (front, L-R): Patricia Montgomery, Chris Montgomery, Naomi Gilliam, Cassidy Montgomery, Parker Montgomery; (Back, L-R): Tyson Phillips, Lisa Conn, Katie Frantz Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

