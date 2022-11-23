SSU women’s fall to Freed-Hardeman

Continuing their road trip, the Shawnee State women’s basketball team would travel to face off against Freed-Hardeman University. A massive night from Marnae Holland would keep the Bears close, but they would eventually fall 82-74.

The first quarter would go back and forth, with neither team gaining a strong advantage. Opening the second quarter though, Marnae Holland would go on a run that would begin one of her best performances in a Bears uniform. She would nearly shoot perfectly from the field, scoring 13 of the Bear’s 21 points in the period. At halftime, Shawnee would hold a narrow lead, 34-31.

Freed-Hardeman would enjoy a hot start to the third quarter by firing in six threes, but so would Kambrayia Elzy who would use her speed and first step to get to the basket. Leading the Bears with 8 points in the quarter, she would make the home crowd go silent on several occasions. However, the Lions shooting would prove to be too much, and Shawnee would lose for the second time in the conference.

Massive night from Marnae Holland with 28 points and 10 rebounds

Kambrayia Elzy (18) and Tanisia Murphy (13) would combine to add 31 more points to the Bear’s box score

Elzy would also lead the team in assists (4), and Murphy would gather in 5 steals

The Bears will be back in action soon, facing off against the University of Pikeville. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 on November 22nd.

