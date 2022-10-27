OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Oct. 25, 2022 (Final Release)

Top 16 schools from each region
qualify for the playoffs
Division IV
Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (8-2) 28.9075, 2. Steubenville (8-2) 27.4899, 3. Cols. East (8-1) 22.3457, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3) 20.5469, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (8-2) 19.9245, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (8-2) 18.3424, 7. New Lexington (8-2) 18.1, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-3) 17.0355, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-3) 12.4713, 10. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-6) 12.1015, 11. Cambridge (7-3) 12.0369, 12. Newark Licking Valley (5-5) 11.35, 13. Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) 11.1, 14. McArthur Vinton County (6-4) 11, 15. Carrollton (7-3) 10.7938, 16. McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) 10.35, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-5) 9.1312, 18. Vincent Warren (4-6) 8.3211, 19. Zanesville Maysville (5-5) 7, 20. KIPP Columbus (5-5) 6.4798
Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (10-0) 25.253, 2. Cin. Taft (8-2) 20.4194, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3) 18.7, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (9-1) 18.65, 5. Urbana (8-2) 17.5369, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-5) 13.3, 7. Reading (7-3) 13.1495, 8. Springfield Shawnee (6-4) 13.1, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-4) 12.7421, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) 12, 11. Day. Northridge (7-2) 11.6473, 12. St. Paris Graham Local (5-5) 11.6, 13. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-5) 11.5379, 14. Eaton (6-4) 11.45, 15. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-5) 10.4854, 16. Waverly (5-5) 10.1788, 17. McClain (4-6) 8.45, 18. Cleves Taylor (4-6) 7.85, 19. Cin. Indian Hill (3-7) 6.8, 20. Bethel-Tate (4-5) 6.7222
Division V
Region 19 – 1. Ironton (10-0) 32.9828, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (10-0) 28.6417, 3. Barnesville (10-0) 21.8783, 4. Centerburg (9-1) 20.9, 5. Portsmouth West (9-1) 20.3, 6. Wheelersburg (7-3) 16.4813, 7. Proctorville Fairland (7-3) 15, 8. Belmont Union Local (5-4) 14.2416, 9. Portsmouth (6-4) 13.9276, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) 12.4354, 11. Heath (6-4) 10.9928, 12. McDermott Northwest (7-3) 10.7818, 13. Gahanna Cols. Academy (4-5) 9.0613, 14. Piketon (6-4) 8.6, 15. Pomeroy Meigs (6-4) 8.3045, 16. Minford (6-4) 8.0000, 17. Utica (3-7) 6.0939, 18. Albany Alexander (5-5) 5.8359, 19. South Point (3-7) 5.45, 20. Bidwell River Valley (3-7) 2.9867
Division VI
Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) 27.1723, 2. Nelsonville-York (9-1) 16.7531, 3. Bellaire (6-4) 14.843, 4. Newcomerstown (8-2) 14.1, 5. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-4) 13.55, 6. Worthington Christian (7-3) 12.75, 7. Loudonville (6-4) 12, 8. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-4) 11.5924, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-3) 11.55, 10. Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) 11.25, 11. Mount Gilead (6-4) 10.8, 12. Malvern (8-2) 10.5758, 13. West Jefferson (4-6) 9.0242, 14. Galion Northmor (5-5) 7.2, 15. Grove City Christian (5-5) 5.1354, 16. Marion Elgin (5-5) 4.95, 17. Glouster Trimble (3-7) 4.0293, 18. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-7) 3.65, 19. Martins Ferry (4-6) 3.2688, 20. Grandview Hts. (2-8) 2.7708
Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0) 28.55, 2. Harrod Allen East (9-1) 18.55, 3. New Madison Tri-Village (9-1) 17.8944, 4. Versailles (7-3) 16.05, 5. Williamsburg (8-2) 15.4408, 6. Cin. Country Day (8-1) 14.9444, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-4) 12.95, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-5) 10.4333, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) 8.6202, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (5-5) 8.6, 11. Beaver Eastern (4-6) 8.3687, 12. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (6-4) 8.3601, 13. New Paris National Trail (6-4) 8.0112, 14. Cin. Deer Park (5-5) 7.3005, 15. Lucasville Valley (3-7) 5.8, 16. Anna (4-6) 4.7, 17. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-5) 4.2958, 18. Frankfort Adena (3-7) 4.2, 19. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-6) 4.05, 20. Rockford Parkway (2-8) 3.7
Division VII
Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (7-1) 21.5, 2. Hannibal River (9-1) 15.1063, 3. Caldwell (9-1) 12.7934, 4. Reedsville Eastern (8-2) 12.2857, 5. Waterford (7-3) 10.9505, 6. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-5) 7.5747, 7. Bridgeport (5-5) 7.5027, 8. Franklin Furnace Green (6-4) 7.202, 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) 6.8505, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (5-5) 5.7394, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-6) 5.4604, 12. Racine Southern (4-6) 4.4708, 13. Shadyside (3-7) 3.7542, 14. New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) 2.9947, 15. Corning Miller (3-7) 2.8677, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-7) 2.1611, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-8) 2.0366, 18. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-8) 1.8724, 19. Beallsville (2-8) 1.5235, 20. Manchester (1-7) 0.8805