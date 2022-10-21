Posted on by

Postseason scoreboard — Oct. 20


Division III Volleyball

Sectional Finals

Wheelersburg 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-20)

Northwest 3, Peebles 1

Southeastern 3, Valley 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-13)

Alexander 3, Minford 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-14)

Adena 3, Ironton 0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-8)

Huntington 3, Westfall 2 (15-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-9)

Zane Trace 3, Piketon 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-10)

Fairfield 3, Meigs 2 (19-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-12, 18-16)

South Webster 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-11)

West 3, Paint Valley 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-16)

Nelsonville-York 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-11)

North Adams 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-20)

Division III Boys Soccer

Sectional Finals

Wheelersburg 9, Fairfield 0

Lynchburg-Clay 2, Peebles 0

Valley 6, Westfall 0

Ironton St. Joseph 3, Fairland 0

Minford 13, Belpre 1

South Webster 2, South Point 0

Northwest 6, Caldwell 1

North Adams 3, Rock Hill 1

Division II Girls Soccer

Sectional Finals

Fairfield Union 13, Gallia Academy 0

Hillsboro 4, Logan Elm 0

Unioto 5, Sheridan 0

Warren 4, Waverly 0

Marietta 11, Washington 0

Circleville 2, McClain 0

Jackson 6, Fairland 0

Athens 6, Miami Trace 0

