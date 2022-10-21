Postseason scoreboard — Oct. 20

Division III Volleyball
Sectional Finals
Wheelersburg 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-20)
Northwest 3, Peebles 1
Southeastern 3, Valley 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-13)
Alexander 3, Minford 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-14)
Adena 3, Ironton 0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-8)
Huntington 3, Westfall 2 (15-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-9)
Zane Trace 3, Piketon 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-10)
Fairfield 3, Meigs 2 (19-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-12, 18-16)
South Webster 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-11)
West 3, Paint Valley 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-16)
Nelsonville-York 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-11)
North Adams 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-20)
Division III Boys Soccer
Sectional Finals
Wheelersburg 9, Fairfield 0
Lynchburg-Clay 2, Peebles 0
Valley 6, Westfall 0
Ironton St. Joseph 3, Fairland 0
Minford 13, Belpre 1
South Webster 2, South Point 0
Northwest 6, Caldwell 1
North Adams 3, Rock Hill 1
Division II Girls Soccer
Sectional Finals
Fairfield Union 13, Gallia Academy 0
Hillsboro 4, Logan Elm 0
Unioto 5, Sheridan 0
Warren 4, Waverly 0
Marietta 11, Washington 0
Circleville 2, McClain 0
Jackson 6, Fairland 0
Athens 6, Miami Trace 0