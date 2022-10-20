Postseason scoreboard — Oct. 19

Division IV Volleyball
Sectional Finals
Trimble 3, Whiteoak 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-16)
Waterford 3, Western 2 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-27, 15-5)
Notre Dame 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-11)
Southern 3, Meigs Eastern 1 (26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18)
Division II Volleyball
Sectional Finals
Circleville 3, Jackson 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-14)
Unioto 3, Athens 1 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21)
Marietta 3, Fairfield Union 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19)
New Lexington 3, Logan Elm 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-16)
Gallia Academy 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-15, 25-6, 25-16)
Fairland 3, Warren 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-15)
Sheridan 3, Vinton County 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9)
Waverly 3, Miami Trace 1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22)
Division III Girls Soccer
Sectional Finals
Lynchburg-Clay 9, Chesapeake 0
Alexander 3, South Point 1
Fairfield 10, Westfall 0
Eastern Brown 8, Northwest 0
Minford 9, Peebles 0
Wheelersburg 6, Zane Trace 0
North Adams 8, West Union 0
Rock Hill 9, Piketon 0
Division II Boys Soccer
Sectional Finals
Athens 1, Jackson 0
Marietta 5, Fairfield Union 0
Gallia Academy 2, Zane Trace 0
Unioto 3, Alexander 0