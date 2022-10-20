Posted on by

Postseason scoreboard — Oct. 19

Division IV Volleyball

Sectional Finals

Trimble 3, Whiteoak 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-16)

Waterford 3, Western 2 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-27, 15-5)

Notre Dame 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-11)

Southern 3, Meigs Eastern 1 (26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18)

Division II Volleyball

Sectional Finals

Circleville 3, Jackson 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-14)

Unioto 3, Athens 1 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21)

Marietta 3, Fairfield Union 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19)

New Lexington 3, Logan Elm 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-16)

Gallia Academy 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-15, 25-6, 25-16)

Fairland 3, Warren 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-15)

Sheridan 3, Vinton County 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9)

Waverly 3, Miami Trace 1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22)

Division III Girls Soccer

Sectional Finals

Lynchburg-Clay 9, Chesapeake 0

Alexander 3, South Point 1

Fairfield 10, Westfall 0

Eastern Brown 8, Northwest 0

Minford 9, Peebles 0

Wheelersburg 6, Zane Trace 0

North Adams 8, West Union 0

Rock Hill 9, Piketon 0

Division II Boys Soccer

Sectional Finals

Athens 1, Jackson 0

Marietta 5, Fairfield Union 0

Gallia Academy 2, Zane Trace 0

Unioto 3, Alexander 0

