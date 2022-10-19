Jeeps blank Piketon in sectional

SOUTH WEBSTER —Now this one was over before it even started.

As anticipated on Tuesday, the seventh-seeded South Webster Jeeps rolled and blanked the visiting Piketon Redstreaks 9-0 in a Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal match.

The Jeeps scored all nine goals in the opening 36 minutes of the first half, as their eighth goal with eight minutes remaining was classified as a team tally —with Brycin McClintic’s marker consisting of an assist from two different Jeeps.

After Bryson Hanley had a goal just 25 seconds in, for the only counter South Webster was to need for the win, Benaiah Andrews and Hunter Barnard were credited with the assist to McClintic — as that made it 2-0 only a minute and 13 tics underway.

Nine minutes in, Dylan Shupert scored unassisted — then Hanley had his second unassisted goal only 40 seconds later.

Ten minutes in, Barnard scored off an Andrews assist —as Kody Mantle made it 7-0 Jeeps, with two goals just five minutes apart.

Carson Corriell, with 14 minutes remaining in the half, and Seth Hughes —with nine minutes to play —assisted Mantle’s markers.

Beau Stephens scored unassisted the Jeeps’ final goal, with four minutes remaining before halftime.

The Jeeps, which raised their record to 10-5-2 (6-4 Southern Ohio Conference Division II third-place finish), outshot the Redstreaks 21-3 on goal.

The total shots were even more eye-popping —South Webster’s 43 to Piketon’s mere five.

Mantle had seven shots with four on goal, as Will Collins collected the most for both statistics (11 shots and five on goal).

Hanley had four shots with three on target.

Aiden McGraw, the Jeeps’ goalkeeper on Tuesday night, netted a three-save shutout.

The Jeeps amounted eight corner kicks to the Redstreaks’ none, and did not commit any official fouls to Piketon’s pair.

“We didn’t waste any time in this one and that’s what we needed to do. We came out strong from the beginning and set the tone of the game. From there, it was only a matter of time,” said SWHS coach Corey Claxon. “I am always proud when our guys do their part and do what I ask them to do in a game and they did that again tonight. “

The Jeeps return home, and return to Division III sectional tournament action, on Thursday for the championship tilt against 10th-seeded South Point.

The Pointers actually won their semifinal match via forfeit —when Western announced on Tuesday it was unable to play, due to not enough available players.

South Point and South Webster will go at it for the sectional title on Thursday at 5 p.m.

