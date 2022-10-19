Gill places 27th in D-II State Golf

COLUMBUS — Wheelersburg junior Brady Gill shot a two-day combined score of 170 during the weekend’s OHSAA Division II State Golf Tournament at OSU’s Scarlet Course, tying for 27th overall out of 71 competitors from across the state.

Gill tied with Gallia Academy’s Laith Hamid and Chardon NDCL’s Jack Alexander in his first appearance in the state tournament.

“I really enjoyed playing in the state tournament it was such a great experience for me to not only play a beautiful course but to challenge my game in all aspects,” Gill said, following the tournament.

After shooting a six-over (78) during Friday’s round, Gill found himself squarely in contention among the tournament leaders.

Qualifying for the state tournament as an individual, Gill was placed in the final group to tee off on Hole No. 1 at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday with the other top two individuals.

He posted a 92 during Saturday’s round, concluding his tournament rounds later that afternoon.

“On Friday my game felt great and everything was clicking. My putter went cold here and there, but other than that everything was solid,” Gill said. “On Saturday, everything was a struggle and I had to grind my way out. But overall my swing felt good both days.”

Each of the qualifying golfers were given a practice round of 18 holes on Thursday prior to the start of the tournament to help get acclimated with the championship-level course.

Gill said that experience helped familiarize himself with the course and the windy conditions.

“The course was very difficult and the wind was hard to judge. The greens were fast and the rough was thick,” he said. “The practice round helped me prepare for it and know more about the course and how to judge different shots.”

Kettering Alter’s Davis Gochenouer won the Division II State Individual Championship, posting a four-over (148) two-day total. Gochenour was the leader after day one with an even par (72) round.

Kettering Alter also won the team championship with a combined team score of 618.

Gallia Academy placed 11th out of 12 teams as the Southeast District’s team representative with a team score of 722.

Following a highly successful junior season, Gill said he’s looking forward to competing again next fall as a member of the Pirates boys golf team.

His goal is not just qualifying as an individual, but with his ‘Burg teammates.

“I am super excited for the opportunity to play my senior year and I am looking forward to qualifying again, but this time with the team,” Gill said. “I’m gonna get back to working on my game during the off season.”

Wheelersburg junior Brady Gill tees off during his Saturday round at the OHSAA Division II State Golf Tournament.

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

