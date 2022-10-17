Morton’s FG pushes Eastern past Northwest

McDERMOTT — The Eastern Eagles escaped Roy Rogers Country with a 23-21 win over host Northwest on Friday night, thanks to a late-game field goal by junior Dylan Morton.

With a 20-13 lead and just 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Morton’s 32-yard field goal gave the Eagles a two-possession lead over the Mohawks.

Northwest scored a touchdown via a Wyatt Brackman one-yard run to bring the score within two with 58 seconds to play, but was unable to recover an onside kick opportunity on the ensuing kickoff.

The Eagles took a 13-7 lead into halftime, thanks to a go-ahead touchdown pass from Morton to Wyatt Richardson.

The 28-yard reception by Richardson converted a 4th-and-25 with only one second left in the first half.

Brewer Tomlison found the end zone twice for the Eagles on one-yard plunges — first to give his team a 7-0 lead in the early first quarter, and again with 6:26 left in the third to put Eastern ahead 20-7.

Brackman tied the game late in the second quarter with a one-yard touchdown run — his first of two scoring carries.

Trailing 20-7, Northwest junior Connor Lintz caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Tanner Bolin that brought the Mohawks within one score.

Eastern’s win gives the Eagles their third of the season (3-6, 3-1 SOC I) — and third in four games against SOC I foes.

Northwest drops to 6-3 overall, and into a tie with Notre Dame and Eastern in first place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I race.

The Mohawks have clinched a postseason berth in the Division V, Region 19 playoffs.

Northwest travels to Symmes Valley (1-7) on Friday night, while Eastern will host Green (6-3).

BOX SCORE

Eastern 7 6 7 3 — 23

Northwest 0 7 0 14 — 21

Scoring plays

E — Brewer Tomlison, 1-yard run (Dylan Morton XP good); 7-0 E 7:20 1Q

N — Wyatt Brackman, 1-yard run (Aiden Shepherd XP good); 7-7 2:24 2Q

E — Wyatt Richardson, 28-yard pass from Dylan Morton (XP no good); 13-7 E :01 2Q

E — Brewer Tomlison, 1-yard run (Dylan Morton XP good); 20-7 E 6:26 3Q

N — Connor Lintz, 16-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (XP no good); 20-13 E 11:27 4Q

E — Dylan Morton, 32-yard field goal; 23-13 E 2:56 4Q

N — Wyatt Brackman, 1-yard run (2-point conversion good); 23-21 E :58 4Q

Team Stats Eastern Northwest Yards (Pass-Rush) 244 (104-140) 293 (170-123) Plays 54 58 First Downs 10 16 Turnovers 0 1 Penalties 8 for 87 yards 11 for 99 yards Time of Possession 24:56 23:04

Individual Stats

Passing — Dylan Morton (E) 10/22 104 TD; Tanner Bolin (N) 15/25 170 TD

Rushing — Landyn Reinsmith (E) 19-108, Jace White (E) 7-12, Dylan Morton (E) 3-13, Brewer Tomlison (E) 3-4 2TD, Brady Moore (E) 1-3, Teaghan Werner (E) 1-(-11); Wyatt Brackman (N) 18-86 2TD, Kory Butler (N) 6-16, Colton Campbell (N) 2-7, Tanner Bolin (N) 2-12, Shane Miller (N) 1-2, Connor Lintz (N) 1-0

Receiving — Wyatt Richardson (E) 2-32 TD, Teaghan Werner (E) 6-67, Jace White (E) 2-5; Shane Miller (N) 3-41, Andrew Newman (N) 1-7, Connor Lintz (N) 5-32 TD, Colton Campbell (N) 1-33, Carter Runyon (N) 1-18, Kory Butler (N) 3-38, Wyatt Brackman (N) 1-1

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

