SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 12 & 13

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 12
Volleyball
Minford 3, Eastern 1 (31-29, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20)
Notre Dame 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-9)
SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 13
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Valley 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-13)
Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-16)
Waverly 3, West 2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12)
Northwest at Oak Hill, no report
Notre Dame 3, Western 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-12)
Clay 3, Green 1 (15-25, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15)
Symmes Valley at New Boston, no report
Ironton 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-20)
Fairland 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-19)
Gallia Academy 3, South Point 0
Coal Grove at Rock Hill, no report
Boys Soccer
Minford 2, Wheelersburg 1
Valley 1, New Boston 0
Ironton St. Joseph 14, Clay 2
Fairland 3, Chesapeake 2
Gallia Academy 6, South Point 1
Waverly at West, no report
Girls Soccer
Minford 7, Wheelersburg 2
Fairland 5, Chesapeake 1