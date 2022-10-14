SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 12 & 13

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 12

Volleyball

Minford 3, Eastern 1 (31-29, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20)

Notre Dame 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-9)

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 13

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Valley 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-13)

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-16)

Waverly 3, West 2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12)

Northwest at Oak Hill, no report

Notre Dame 3, Western 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-12)

Clay 3, Green 1 (15-25, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15)

Symmes Valley at New Boston, no report

Ironton 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-20)

Fairland 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-19)

Gallia Academy 3, South Point 0

Coal Grove at Rock Hill, no report

Boys Soccer

Minford 2, Wheelersburg 1

Valley 1, New Boston 0

Ironton St. Joseph 14, Clay 2

Fairland 3, Chesapeake 2

Gallia Academy 6, South Point 1

Waverly at West, no report

Girls Soccer

Minford 7, Wheelersburg 2

Fairland 5, Chesapeake 1