OPSWA High School Football Notebook Week 8

COLUMBUS — With the conclusion of Week 8, the 2022 Ohio high school football playoff picture is starting to take shape.

Many teams cliched playoff spots, and it is because of many of these individual performances.

Here is this week’s Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association High School Football Notebook.

* With a 60-52 shootout win at Edon on Oct. 7, Norwalk St. Paul head coach John Livengood unofficially became the 17th coach in Ohio high school football history to reach the 300-win milestone. Of the 17 coaches, Livengood has the third-best winning percentage (.789), and is only the sixth among that list to win 300 games at the same school. Now in his 32nd season, through 31 years, Livengood’s St. Paul teams have won 21 Firelands Conference championships, eight regional championships, been to five state championship games, and won the 2009 Division VI state title.

*Portsmouth West senior quarterback Mitchell Irwin completed half of his 22 pass attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the Senators’ 42-20 victory over Lucasville Valley. Cole Tipton led the West receiving corps with five receptions for 113 yards and both of Irwin’s touchdown tosses.

* The Wheelersburg Pirates had not one but two running backs outrush the entire Waverly Tigers team in the Pirates’ 49-14 victory on Friday night. The Tigers totaled 72 rushing yards, while Wheelersburg’s Creed Warren rushed for an even 100 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries, and Eric Lattimore added 88 yards on only five attempts.

* Portsmouth senior quarterback Tyler Duncan completed 18-of-26 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns, and added 30 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries, in the Trojans’ 34-0 Ohio Valley Conference shutout of Proctorville Fairland.

* McDermott Northwest senior running back Wyatt Brackman rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in the Mohawks’ 28-19 Southern Ohio Conference Division I win over Franklin Furnace Green.

* Portsmouth Sciotoville East scored the game’s only points with 10 seconds remaining for a 6-0 victory over Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Friday night. Austin Baughman, who paced the Tartans with 87 yards on 11 carries, scored the touchdown on a 10-yard run.

* Piketon freshman quarterback Luke Gullion completed 16-of-18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns and had six carries for 45 yards and another TD in Friday’s 52-19 win at Adena High School over the hosting Warriors.

* New Lexington’s Tatem Toth became the Muskingum Valley League’s all-time leader in career receiving yards after catching four passes for 112 yards in a 59-27 rout of Meadowbrook. He has 2,076 yards, passing Tri-Valley’s Wade Warner, who had 2,021. Hunter Rose had a pair of 83-yard TDs and finished with 209 yards on nine carries and Lukas Ratliff threw for 205 yards as the Panthers had more than 600 yards of total offense.

* Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak was 23-for-33 passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns, plus he ran for 39 yards, and a score as the Broncos blew out Goshen 52-7.