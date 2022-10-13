OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Oct. 11, 2022 (Entering Week 9)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report

on Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs

Division III

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 20.2625, 2. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-1) 18.4184, 3. Bellefontaine (7-1) 18.0875, 4. Jackson (6-2) 17.15, 5. Washington C.H. Washington (7-1) 16.8737, 6. Thornville Sheridan (7-1) 16.3125, 7. Chillicothe (6-2) 15.775, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-1) 15.2875, 9. Granville (6-2) 14.55, 10. London (5-3) 14.1976, 11. Cols. South (6-1) 11.7976, 12. Cols. Hamilton Township (5-2) 10.0794, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-3) 9.5375, 14. Cols. Beechcroft (5-2) 8.2479, 15. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-5) 6.6125, 16. Zanesville (3-5) 5.6, 17. Circleville (4-4) 5.0543, 18. Whitehall-Yearling (4-4) 4.875, 19. New Concord John Glenn (3-5) 4.5125

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (7-1) 20.5353, 2. St. Clairsville (6-2) 17.0638, 3. Cols. East (7-0) 16.1786, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-3) 15.324, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-1) 15.287, 6. New Lexington (7-1) 15.2125, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-2) 13.7521, 8. Circleville Logan Elm (6-2) 13.0549, 9. Cambridge (6-2) 9.7121, 10. Carrollton (6-2) 9.2487, 11. McArthur Vinton County (5-3) 9.075, 12. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-5) 8.1125, 13. Newark Licking Valley (4-4) 7.4, 14. McConnelsville Morgan (4-4) 7.0375, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-3) 6.2184, 16. Duncan Falls Philo (3-5) 5.15, 17. Zanesville Maysville (4-4) 5.125, 18. KIPP Columbus (5-3) 4.9792, 19. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-5) 4.3487, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-5) 3.8375

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 17.2847, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (7-1) 14.425, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-2) 13.575, 4. Cin. Taft (6-2) 12.2178, 5. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-3) 11.5, 6. Urbana (6-2) 11.2128, 7. St. Paris Graham Local (4-4) 10.2125, 8. Reading (6-2) 9.7506, 9. Springfield Shawnee (5-3) 9.25, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-4) 9.15, 11. Greenfield McClain (4-4) 7.65, 12. Day. Northridge (6-1) 7.4683, 13. Eaton (5-3) 7.425, 14. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-4) 7.1429, 15. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (3-5) 6.1907, 16. Waverly (3-5) 5.6509, 17. Cleves Taylor (3-5) 5.1875, 18. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 4.925, 19. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-5) 3.7125, 20. Day. Dunbar (2-6) 3.4625

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (8-0) 22.2128, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-0) 17.5521, 3. Portsmouth West (7-1) 14.7375, 4. Centerburg (7-1) 13.5375, 5. Barnesville (8-0) 13.25, 6. Wheelersburg (6-2) 12.6269, 7. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 12.3154, 8. Portsmouth (5-3) 10.8903, 9. Proctorville Fairland (5-3) 9.7875, 10. McDermott Northwest (6-2) 9.5125, 11. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-2) 8.6875, 12. Heath (5-3) 8.1515, 13. Minford (5-3) 6.4375, 14. South Point (3-5) 5.4375, 15. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-5) 5.4334, 16. Pomeroy Meigs (4-4) 4.8112, 17. Piketon (4-4) 4.7875, 18. Albany Alexander (5-3) 4.7822, 19. Utica (2-6) 4.5038, 20. Bidwell River Valley (2-6) 2.45

Region 20 – 1. Springfield Northeastern (8-0) 17.85, 2. Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-0) 17.1, 3. Cin. Madeira (8-0) 15.575, 4. Germantown Valley View (7-1) 15.4981, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (7-0) 15.0238, 6. Brookville (7-1) 12.85, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (7-1) 11.8213, 8. Blanchester (6-2) 10.5125, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-1) 10.0794, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-3) 9.2813, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-3) 7.9583, 12. Waynesville (3-5) 6.6, 13. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-3) 5.8333, 14. Springfield Greenon (3-5) 5.8314, 15. Cin. North College Hill (2-4) 4.8205, 16. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-6) 3.9293, 17. Cin. Mariemont (3-5) 3.85, 18. Norwood (2-6) 3.551, 19. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-3) 3.4118, 20. Carlisle (2-6) 3.0322

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (7-1) 16.3958, 2. Nelsonville-York (7-1) 11.1084, 3. Newcomerstown (6-2) 10.3875, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-3) 9.7375, 5. Ironton Rock Hill (4-4) 9.6625, 6. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-2) 9.2001, 7. Mount Gilead (5-3) 9.0375, 8. Bellaire (4-4) 8.2796, 9. West Jefferson (4-4) 7.8081, 10. Worthington Christian (5-3) 7.7125, 11. Loudonville (4-4) 7.5625, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-3) 7.3, 13. Malvern (6-2) 6.725, 14. Galion Northmor (5-3) 6.6375, 15. Grove City Christian (5-3) 4.8438, 16. Marion Elgin (4-4) 4.2625, 17. Grandview Hts. (2-6) 2.9847, 18. Martins Ferry (3-5) 2.4896, 19. Glouster Trimble (2-6) 2.0486, 20. Howard East Knox (2-6) 1.9125

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 20.025, 2. Harrod Allen East (7-1) 12.925, 3. Versailles (6-2) 11.4, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-3) 10.9875, 5. Williamsburg (6-2) 10.3352, 6. Cin. Country Day (6-1) 9.5672, 7. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 9.5631, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-3) 8.7866, 9. New Paris National Trail (6-2) 7.4503, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (4-4) 6.275, 11. North Lewisburg Triad (3-5) 5.1869, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-5) 4.4625, 13. Cin. Deer Park (3-5) 4.4028, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-4) 3.9192, 15. Frankfort Adena (3-5) 3.8, 16. Rockford Parkway (2-6) 3.525, 17. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-4) 3.0387, 18. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-5) 2.3625, 19. Beaver Eastern (2-6) 2.2891, 20. Anna (2-6) 1.85

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Newark Catholic (5-1) 13.1042, 2. Hannibal River (7-1) 10.0152, 3. Reedsville Eastern (6-2) 8.7721, 4. Waterford (5-3) 8.2704, 5. Caldwell (7-1) 7.8699, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (6-2) 6.2985, 7. Bridgeport (4-4) 5.8646, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-4) 5.3125, 9. Crown City South Gallia (4-4) 4, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (3-5) 3.825, 11. New Matamoras Frontier (3-5) 3.2307, 12. Corning Miller (3-5) 3.1427, 13. Racine Southern (3-5) 2.5208, 14. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-5) 2.395, 15. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-6) 2.1477, 16. Beallsville (2-6) 1.2596, 17. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-6) 0.875, 18. Shadyside (1-7) 0.5625, 19. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-7) 0.5, 20. Lancaster Fisher Catholic (0-8) 0, 20. Manchester (0-6) 0, 20. Millersport (0-7) 0