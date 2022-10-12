Mohawks hold off Bobcats in SOC I

McDERMOTT — Simply put, although underdog Green gave it indeed a good go, it was Wyatt Brackman’s world at Roy Rogers Field for Friday night — and everybody else was just living in it.

That’s because Brackman, the senior bruising back for the Northwest Mohawks, bulldozed his way for 234 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns on a massive 33 carries —and spearheaded the Mohawks’ 28-19 Southern Ohio Conference Division I football victory over the visiting Bobcats.

For Northwest, it was its fifth consecutive win—as it raised its record to 6-2, and a driver’s seat 3-0 in the SOC I.

This is the Division V Mohawks’ final season as a member of the small-school (SOC) division.

Green, a Division VII program, is also now 6-2 (1-2 SOC II), but has lost back-to-back serious road challenges —at Notre Dame and now Northwest.

Brackman scored on touchdowns from four, 14 and finally 45 yards — as he also had a pair of two-point conversion runs — as his 45-yard dash for his longest gainer of the night and second successful two-point run made it 28-13 for the Mohawks’ largest lead.

That was with four minutes and 53 seconds remaining, as his 14-yard run pushed the Northwest lead to 20-13 with nine-and-a-half minutes to play.

On the final play of the opening half, Brackman found the end zone from four yards out and converted his first two-point run —giving the Mohawks the lead for good at 14-7.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Northwest was on the board five minutes and three seconds into the second —when Tanner Bolin completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Connor Lintz.

Bolin’s only other completion went to Carter Runyon for three yards, as the run-oriented Mohawks —as per usual —did the bulk of their damage on the ground, rushing for 259 yards on 44 attempts.

Green is a running team too, and tied the Mohawks with 18 first downs —but the Bobcats better balanced their yardage with 155 rushing and an even 100 passing.

Abe McBee, the run-oriented quarterback, scored twice via the run with paydirt trips of 48 and 16 yards —the 48-yarder which sliced the Bobcats’ deficit to 14-13 with 1:12 to play in the third.

His 16-yard run, with only 62 seconds left, got Green to within the final score of 28-19.

For the game, McBee rushed for 107 yards on 13 carries, as the Bobcats’ leading rusher for the season—Nathaniel Brannigan —added 18 totes for 58 yards.

And, the Bobcats were playing without arguably their two top offensive linemen —against the much bigger Mohawks.

McBee completed two passes and attempted three, as his 75-yard second-quarter connection to Landan Lodwick got the Bobcats on the scoreboard — with Quincy Merrill making the extra-point kick for the short-lived 7-6 lead.

The Bobcats immediately answered Bolin’s touchdown toss to Lintz, but their one-point lead lasted only five minutes and five seconds.

Gabe McBee caught Abe McBee’s only other completion for 25 yards.

Green was also guilty of seven penalties for 80 yards, compared to just two for 10 for Northwest — as the Mohawks lost one fumble.

Both clubs return home, and return to SOC I action, on Friday night —with Northwest welcoming Eastern and Green hosting East.

* * *

Green 0 7 6 6 —19

Northwest 0 14 0 14 —28

N— Connor Lintz, 40-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (kick failed), 6:57, 2nd (6-0 N)

G— Landan Lodwick, 75-yard pass from Abe McBee (Quincy Merrill kick), 5:05, 2nd (7-6 G)

N— Wyatt Brackman, 4-yard run (Wyatt Brackman run), :00, 2nd (14-7 N)

G— Abe McBee, 48-yard run (kick failed), 1:12, 3rd (14-13 N)

N— Wyatt Brackman, 14-yard run (kick failed), 9:29, 4th (20-13 N)

N— Wyatt Brackman, 45-yard run (Wyatt Brackman run), 4:53, 4th (28-13 N)

G— Abe McBee, 16-yard run (run failed), 1:02, 4th (28-19 N)

Team Statistics

G N

First downs 18 18

Scrimmage plays 46 50

Rushes-yards 39-155 44-259

Passing yards 100 43

Total yards 255 302

Cmp-Att-Int. 2-7-0 2-6-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 7-80 2-10

Punts-Ave.2-38.5 NA

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Green: Abe McBee 13-107 2TD, Nathaniel Brannigan 18-58, Blake Smith 1-2, Trevor Sparks 1-0, Landan Lodwick 5-(-4), Team 1-(-8); Northwest: Wyatt Brackman 33-234 3TD, Colton Campbell 3-10, Kory Butler 4-9, Troy Bolin 3-5, Brady Doss 1-1

PASSING — Green: Abe McBee 2-3-0-100 TD, Jon Knapp 0-4-0-0; Northwest: Tanner Bolin 2-6-0-43 TD

RECEIVING —Green: Landan Lodwick 1-75 TD, Gabe McBee 1-25; Northwest: Connor Lintz 1-40 TD, Carter Runyon 1-3

Northwest junior Connor Lintz (1) makes a catch over Green defender Landan Lodwick (2) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Green-Northwest-Lintz.jpg Northwest junior Connor Lintz (1) makes a catch over Green defender Landan Lodwick (2) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

Staff report

