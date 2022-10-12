SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 11
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-11)
South Webster 3, Northwest 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-9)
Waverly 3, Eastern 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20)
Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-5)
Western 3, New Boston 1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21)
Portsmouth 3, Chesapeake 1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22)
Fairland 3, Gallia Academy 2 (24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 27-25, 15-7)
Oak Hill at West, no report
East at Clay, no report
Ironton at Coal Grove, no report
Rock Hill at South Point, no report
Boys Soccer
Wheelersburg 12, West 0
South Webster 4, Northwest 0
Valley 11, Clay 3
New Boston 4, Western 1
Minford 4, Jackson 0
South Point 2, Rock Hill 1
Gallia Academy 5, Fairland 0
Chesapeake at Portsmouth, no report