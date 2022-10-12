Posted on by

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 11


photo

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 11

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-11)

South Webster 3, Northwest 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-9)

Waverly 3, Eastern 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20)

Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-5)

Western 3, New Boston 1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21)

Portsmouth 3, Chesapeake 1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22)

Fairland 3, Gallia Academy 2 (24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 27-25, 15-7)

Oak Hill at West, no report

East at Clay, no report

Ironton at Coal Grove, no report

Rock Hill at South Point, no report

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 12, West 0

South Webster 4, Northwest 0

Valley 11, Clay 3

New Boston 4, Western 1

Minford 4, Jackson 0

South Point 2, Rock Hill 1

Gallia Academy 5, Fairland 0

Chesapeake at Portsmouth, no report

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-8.jpeg