Tartans top Vikings in final seconds

SCIOTOVILLE — Thanks to Austin Baughman in the final 10 seconds on Friday night, the East Tartans are officially off the skids.

That’s because the Tartans, with 10 seconds to go, scored the game’s only points —and captured a 6-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I football victory over visiting Symmes Valley, held at Allard Park in Sciotoville.

The win snapped East’s five-game losing streak, as the Tartans began 2-0 before those consecutive losses —including twice by a combined 14 points against non-league South Gallia.

East is now 1-2 in the SOC I, while the young Vikings slipped to 1-6 —and are 0-3 in the league.

The Tartans are also 14th and the Vikings 15th in the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings for Division VII Region 27 —which were released on Tuesday.

Baughman scored the touchdown, and ended up at 11 carries and 87 rushing yards.

He also attempted the two-point conversion run, but it failed.

Jaylen Mayhew made four receptions for 28 yards, as Keagan Jackson rushed for 30 yards on seven carries — and Cam Justice 18 yards on six totes.

Jackson and Tyell Baker both had 10 tackles including a sack, as Jackson had five tackles for loss — while Baker blocked a punt.

The Tartans return to the road, and return to SOC I action, on Friday night at Green.

Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

East 0 0 0 6 —6

East—Austin Baughman, 10-yard run (run failed), :10, 4th (6-0 E)

