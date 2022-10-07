Lady Jeeps, West compete in D2 district golf

CIRCLEVILLE — All good things, as they say, must come to an end.

Unfortunately for the senior-laden West Lady Senators, and the junior-circuited South Webster Lady Jeeps, their 2022 girls golf season saw their conclusions on Monday — in the Division II Southeast District meet.

For West, it was its second consecutive district tournament trip to Pickaway Country Club —and only its second appearance in school history at that level.

Both berths came after another historical achievement for West girls golf —that being its first-ever Southern Ohio Conference championships.

For South Webster, it qualified as a team a year after Ava Messer made it out as an individual qualifier — and will have an excellent opportunity at doing so again next fall.

But on Monday, out of the 10 qualifying teams, the Lady Jeeps shot 426 to take fifth —while West, which was ninth out of 10 teams last season with a 454, went 21 strokes (433) lower this time and secured seventh.

Individually, Valley sophomore Sidney Jones —with a 54 on the Pickaway front side and a 58 on the back —competed as well, and was part of a four-way tie for 33rd-place.

Only the district champion, and only the individual not on a qualifying club with the lowest 18-role round, qualified to the state tournament.

Westfall, which was the 2021 team runner-up to champion Sheridan by six strokes, was this season’s Southeast District winner —by firing a team total of 357.

Fellow Pickaway County club Circleville (372) was second by 15 shots, followed by a dozen shots back Gallia Academy (384) —and 30 shots back from the Blue Angels was Waterford (414).

South Webster was fifth with its 426, as Southeastern’s single stroke for a 432 was one better for sixth than West (433).

West Union (437), Ironton (443) and Manchester (464) rounded out the 10-team field, as the lowest four of five scores for any given club count towards the team total.

South Webster was represented by juniors Messer, Lexi Smith, Grace Baker and Hunter Slack —along with sophomore Dru Hall, who shot a 97 (46-51) and placed 19th out of 60.

Messer, who was 23rd in her first district tournament last season with an even 100, improved her leaderboard ladder spot by four strokes this year.

Her 96, of which she shot a 46 on the front followed by a 50 on the back, was tied for 17th with Westfall’s Marianne Packer.

Messer’s 96, Hall’s 97, Smith’s 116 and Baker’s 117 were the Lady Jeeps’ four counting cards —as Slack shot a 134.

For the Lady Senators, seniors Lexi Deaver and Charlie Jo Howard had a 99 (46-53) and 102 (52-50) respectively, followed by sophomore Rylee McDermott with a 111 — and senior Kyli Osborne with a 121.

Sydni Callihan, a fourth Lady Senator senior, carded a 125 —for she shot a 118 on this same course a year ago.

Deaver, who last year was 11th individually with a 90, was 20th in her final match —as Howard had a 104.

For the second straight and final campaign, Riley McKenzie, a senior from Crooksville, captured match medalist honors with an 81 —and earned the automatic state qualifying spot.

Maddi Meadows of Gallia Academy and Emily Cook of Westfall, both seniors, tied for medalist runner-up at an 82.

McKenzie and Valley’s Jones were two of 10 individual qualifiers, as Federal Hocking sophomore Addison Jackson was fourth overall at an 84.

Elaina Seeley of Circleville and Jordan Blaine of Gallia Academy, both juniors, placed fifth and sixth respectively —by recording an 85 and an 86.

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

South Webster junior Ava Messer competed in her second consecutive Division II girls golf Southeast District meet, and led the 11 ladies representing Scioto County on Monday by shooting a 96. West senior Charlie Jo Howard, shown here competing at the Division II girls golf sectional tournament at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club, was one of four Lady Senators to play their final match at the Southeast District meet.

Valley’s Jones shoots 112

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

