Tigers too much for Valley

LUCASVILLE — Unfortunately, momma always warned us about days like these.

For the Valley Indians, indeed it was a long night against the visiting Waverly Tigers on Friday night —as the Tigers scored in four different ways, and rolled the Indians to the tune of a 60-7 blowout on The Reservation.

Valley, a Division VI program, trailed the two-divisions larger Tigers 33-0 inside the final minute of the opening half.

That’s when Valley senior Colton Buckle —with 40 seconds left before halftime —scored all seven Indian points, thanks to a one-yard run and his subsequent extra-point kick.

It actually capped off a 13-play, 77-yard, three-minute and 43-second scoring drive, as Buckle caught 16 passes for 113 yards —and was the club’s leading rusher with only 19 yards on eight carries.

Carter Nickel, one of three Valley quarterbacks to throw a pass, completed 21-of-36 for 190 yards —but also was guilty of two interceptions.

The Indians also lost two fumbles, and were behind the eight-ball all night —and only two minutes into the game.

Jase Hurd had three rushing touchdowns and 106 yards on 13 carries for the Tigers, while sophomore Mason Kelly completed three touchdown tosses on his 20 attempts —hitting a dozen total for 275 yards.

His brother, senior wideout Hudson Kelly, caught five passes for 127 yards —and a 20-yarder for a second-quarter touchdown.

With five minutes to go in the first frame, Waverly went up 12-0 —when Kelly completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kody Swords.

Wyatt Crabtree caught Kelly’s third TD strike —a 27-yarder only a minute and two seconds into the third canto.

The Tigers actually scored 37 second-half points, including a pair of defensive paydirt trips — a 42-yard fumble recovery return by Peyton Harris and a 50-yard interception return by Carson Peters.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Creed Smith scampered 75 yards for the Tigers’ 60th point —thanks to Hunter Hauck hitting for his sixth and final extra-point kick.

The outcome resulted in both teams leaving Lucasville with identical 3-4 records —and 1-1 marks in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

The Indians return to the road, and return to SOC II action, on Friday night at West.

* * *

Waverly 12 21 20 7 —60

Valley 0 7 0 0 —7

W— Jase Hurd, 4-yard run (kick failed), 9:57, 1st (6-0 W)

W—Kody Swords, 29-yard pass from Mason Kelly (pass failed), 5:03, 1st (12-0 W)

W— Jase Hurd, 36-yard run (Hunter Hauck kick), 10:39, 2nd (19-0 W)

W— Hudson Kelly, 20-yard pass from Mason Kelly (Hunter Hauck kick), 7:29, 2nd (26-0 W)

W— Jase Hurd, 3-yard run (Hunter Hauck kick), 4:23, 2nd (33-0 W)

V— Colton Buckle, 1-yard run (Colton Buckle kick), :40, 2nd (33-7 W)

W— Wyatt Crabtree, 27-yard pass from Mason Kelly (Hunter Hauck kick), 10:48, 3rd (40-7 W)

W— Peyton Harris, 42-yard fumble recovery return (Hunter Hauck kick), 6:47, 3rd (47-7 W)

W— Carson Peters, 50-yard interception return (kick failed), 4:16, 3rd (53-7 W)

W— Creed Smith, 75-yard run (Hunter Hauck kick), 6:53, 4th (60-7 W)

Team Statistics

W V

First downs 17 20

Scrimmage plays 40 72

Rushes-yards 20-210 20-17

Passing yards 275 274

Total yards 485 291

Cmp-Att-Int. 12-20-0 29-52-3

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 5-45 3-18

Punts-Ave. 0-0 2-41.5

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Waverly: Jase Hurd 13-106 3TD, Creed Smith 2-80 TD, Peyton Harris 4-19, Mason Kelly 1-5; Valley: Colton Buckle 8-19 TD, Gabe McNeil 4-15, Tyler Carver 1-(-3), George Arnett 4-(-4), Carter Nickel 3-(-10)

PASSING — Waverly: Mason Kelly 12-20-0-275 3TD; Valley: Carter Nickel 21-36-2-190, George Arnett 4-9-0-24, Carson Powell 4-7-1-60

RECEIVING —Waverly: Hudson Kelly 5-127 TD, Kody Swords 2-37 TD, Mason Pollard 2-23, Jase Hurd 1-47, Wyatt Crabtree 1-27, Peyton Harris 1-14; Valley: Colton Buckle 16-113, Aiden Waughtel 6-90, Jaekyn Ridout 3-11, Gabe McNeil 2-15, George Arnett 1-39, Hunter Edwards 1-6

Valley senior Colton Buckle (7) caught 16 of the Indians' 29 completed passes for 113 yards, led the Indians in rushing with 19 yards on eight carries, and scored the Indians' only points in Valley's 60-7 loss to Waverly.

Staff report

