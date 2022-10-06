OPSWA High School Football Notebook Week 7

COLUMBUS — Three more weeks.

That is all that is left in the 2022 Ohio high school football regular season, as teams from all around the state have just a few more chances to make final pushes towards league titles and playoff spots.

There are plenty of players who will be instrumental for their teams in the final three weeks of the season, as they also put up impressive performances in Week 7.

* Paint Valley quarterback Cavan Cooper finished 4-of-10 for 81 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Cooper also rushed 11 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Paint Valley running back Dom Chambers led the Bearcats in rushing with 10 carries for 184 yards with two touchdowns.

* Snapping a four-game losing streak, the Waverly Tigers produced a season high-scoring output by defeating Lucasville Valley 60-7. In that win, Waverly scored two defensive touchdowns. The first came when senior Peyton Harris scooped up a fumble and ran it back 42 yards for the TD. Then on the very next series, Waverly freshman Carson Peters delivered a pick-six, intercepting a pass at the 50-yard line to score the second straight defensive touchdown.

* Brody Zemba opened Zanesville Rosecrans’ 42-14 rout of Fisher Catholic with an 88-yard kickoff return for a score. Zemba also had 10 carries for 189 with three TDs and caught two passes for 56 yards. Notre Dame defeated both teams this season, as East won over Rosecrans in its season opener — and Green shut out Fisher Catholic in week two.

* Portsmouth Notre Dame junior running back Gavin Hart rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, and surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season, in the Titans’ 29-21 win over Franklin Furnace Green on Saturday night. Senior teammate Dylan Seison made six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, rushed eight times for 115 yards, and returned a kickoff 47 yards to set up another Titan touchdown. Notre Dame’s win over Green also marked the second straight time that the Titans have defeated the Bobcats after the Bobcats opened a season at least 5-0. The other was 2018, as Green entered Saturday night’s game at 6-0.

* Portsmouth senior quarterback Tyler Duncan completed 20-of-25 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, in the Trojans’ 35-12 win over Ohio Valley Conference rival Chesapeake.

* Waverly sophomore quarterback Mason Kelly completed 12 of 20 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns, and his brother and senior wide receiver Hudson Kelly made five receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, as the Tigers defeated Lucasville Valley 60-7 on Friday night.

* Cincinnati Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall had 138 yards rushing and four first-half touchdowns as the Crusaders defeated Cincinnati Elder 42-14 to win the Cincinnati Greater Catholic League-South.