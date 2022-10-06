OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Oct. 4, 2022 (Entering Week 8)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report

on Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs

Division III

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 17.8, 2. Chillicothe (6-1) 14.8643, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-1) 14.2959, 4. Bellefontaine (6-1) 14.0714, 5. Thornville Sheridan (6-1) 13.85, 6. Jackson (5-2) 13.6071, 7. Washington C.H. Washington (6-1) 12.9935, 8. London (4-3) 11.5144, 9. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 11.2071, 10. Granville (5-2) 11.2, 11. Cols. South (5-1) 9.6078, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 9.3571, 13. Cols. Beechcroft (4-2) 7.8779, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-2) 6.9167, 15. Zanesville (3-4) 5.4357, 16. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 5.2143, 17. Circleville (4-3) 4.8786, 18. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-3) 4.3284, 19. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-5) 4.2714

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (6-1) 16.312, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-0) 14.2893, 3. Cols. East (6-0) 13.9951, 4. New Lexington (6-1) 12.8643, 5. St. Clairsville (5-2) 12.7901, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (6-1) 12.0339, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-2) 10.7519, 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-3) 10.3469, 9. Cambridge (5-2) 8.1847, 10. McConnelsville Morgan (4-3) 6.9857, 11. Newark Licking Valley (4-3) 6.8571, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-3) 6.6429, 13. Carrollton (5-2) 6.0253, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-3) 5.3106, 15. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-5) 4.9143, 16. KIPP Columbus (4-3) 4.7381, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-4) 4.5911, 18. Zanesville Maysville (4-3) 4.5643, 19. Duncan Falls Philo (3-4) 4.45, 20. Warsaw River View (3-4) 3.8

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 14.3853, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (6-1) 10.9571, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-2) 10.7143, 4. Cin. Taft (5-2) 10.0286, 5. Springfield Shawnee (5-2) 8.3286, 6. Urbana (5-2) 8.298, 7. Reading (5-2) 8.1638, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-3) 8.1286, 9. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-3) 7.8429, 10. Greenfield McClain (4-3) 7.1714, 11. Day. Northridge (5-1) 7.0833, 12. St. Paris Graham Local (3-4) 6.75, 13. Eaton (4-3) 5.8286, 14. Bethel-Tate (4-3) 5.2643, 15. Waverly (3-4) 4.8997, 16. Cleves Taylor (3-4) 4.7286, 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-4) 3.6939, 18. Day. Dunbar (2-5) 3.05, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-5) 3.0286, 20. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2-5) 2.8429

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (7-0) 17.5635, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-0) 13.3661, 3. Belmont Union Local (5-1) 12.8511, 4. Portsmouth West (6-1) 12.1286, 5. Barnesville (7-0) 11.4214, 6. Centerburg (6-1) 9.8786, 7. Wheelersburg (5-2) 9.4596, 8. Proctorville Fairland (5-2) 8.4214, 9. Portsmouth (4-3) 7.9184, 10. Heath (4-3) 6.8766, 11. McDermott Northwest (5-2) 6.5643, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-2) 6.5303, 13. Minford (4-3) 5.3, 14. Albany Alexander (5-2) 4.7294, 15. South Point (2-5) 4.3357, 16. Utica (2-5) 4.3163, 17. Piketon (3-4) 3.3286, 18. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-5) 3.2765, 19. Pomeroy Meigs (3-4) 2.8081, 20. Bidwell River Valley (2-5) 2.5929

Region 20 – 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-0) 15.5214, 2. Springfield Northeastern (7-0) 13.75, 3. Germantown Valley View (6-1) 13.2756, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (6-0) 12.6389, 5. Cin. Madeira (7-0) 12.5143, 6. Brookville (6-1) 11.5286, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (6-1) 9.6786, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-1) 8.25, 9. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-2) 8.1295, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-2) 7.8824, 11. Blanchester (5-2) 7.5071, 12. Waynesville (3-4) 5.85, 13. Cin. North College Hill (2-3) 3.9641, 14. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 3.8155, 15. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-5) 3.7186, 16. Cin. Mariemont (3-4) 3.2, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-2) 3.1473, 18. Springfield Greenon (2-5) 2.8095, 19. Carlisle (2-5) 2.7294, 20. Sabina East Clinton (2-5) 2.5361

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-1) 12.2347, 2. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-2) 9.1214, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1) 8.5087, 4. Nelsonville-York (6-1) 7.7449, 5. Newcomerstown (5-2) 6.85, 6. Galion Northmor (5-2) 6.6357, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-2) 6.5214, 8. Bellaire (3-4) 6.4962, 9. Malvern (6-1) 6.4357, 10. Mount Gilead (4-3) 6.1143, 11. Loudonville (3-4) 6.0857, 12. West Jefferson (3-4) 5.9567, 13. Ironton Rock Hill (3-4) 5.1286, 14. Worthington Christian (4-3) 4.6214, 15. Grove City Christian (4-3) 4.268, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-5) 3.1457, 17. Martins Ferry (3-4) 2.6837, 18. Marion Elgin (3-4) 2.6214, 19. Howard East Knox (2-5) 2.0643, 20. Glouster Trimble (1-6) 1.6

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 17.2571, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-2) 10.0214, 3. Versailles (5-2) 9.8286, 4. Harrod Allen East (6-1) 9.4143, 5. Williamsburg (5-2) 8.6652, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (6-1) 8.6479, 7. West Liberty-Salem (5-2) 8.404, 8. Cin. Country Day (5-1) 7.2442, 9. New Paris National Trail (5-2) 6.5714, 10. North Lewisburg Triad (3-4) 5.0476, 11. Chillicothe Huntington (3-4) 4.7857, 12. Cin. Deer Park (3-4) 4.6349, 13. Lucasville Valley (3-4) 4.2857, 14. Frankfort Adena (3-4) 3.6643, 15. Rockford Parkway (2-5) 3.3, 16. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-4) 2.754, 17. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-4) 2.2653, 18. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-4) 2.1357, 19. Beaver Eastern (2-5) 2.0606, 20. Arcanum (2-5) 1.8

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (4-1) 11.025, 2. Caldwell (7-0) 7.2915, 3. Hannibal River (6-1) 7.1659, 4. Franklin Furnace Green (6-1) 6.3163, 5. Waterford (4-3) 6.2041, 6. Reedsville Eastern (5-2) 6.0476, 7. Bridgeport (4-3) 5.3333, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-4) 4.3, 9. Crown City South Gallia (4-3) 3.5298, 10. Corning Miller (2-5) 2.4856, 11. New Matamoras Frontier (2-5) 2.4796, 12. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-5) 2.4714, 13. Racine Southern (3-4) 2.3527, 14. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-5) 2.2125, 15. Portsmouth Sciotoville East (2-5) 1.7143, 16. Beallsville (2-5) 1.0, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-5) 1.0, 18. Shadyside (1-6) 0.6429, 19. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-6) 0.5714, 20. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-7) 0.0, 20. Manchester (0-5) 0.0, 20. Millersport (0-6) 0.0