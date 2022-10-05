Posted on by

Mohawks shut out East


Staff report


Northwest’s Kory Butler (15) avoids the tackle of two East defenders, including Keagan Barker (10), during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Allard Park in Sciotoville.

Northwest’s Kory Butler (15) avoids the tackle of two East defenders, including Keagan Barker (10), during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Allard Park in Sciotoville.


Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

SCIOTOVILLE — The Northwest Mohawks continued on their march against Southern Ohio Conference Division I foes — defeating host East 46-0 in week seven on Friday night.

The Mohawks outgained the Tartans 433-83 in total yardage, while improving their record to 5-2 (2-0 SOC I) with their fifth-straight win.

A one-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Brackman put the Mohawks ahead 6-0 with 7:49 left in the first quarter.

Connor Lintz scored three touchdowns for Northwest — two through the air from quarterback Tanner Bolin and one on a five-yard run in the second quarter.

Carter Runyon also caught a pass for a touchdown from Bolin — a 50-yard scoring play that put the Mohawks ahead 27-0 in the early third.

Colton Campbell’s 52-yard run with 9:58 left in the game put Northwest ahead 40-0, before a six-yard touchdown run by Brady Doss gave the Mohawks their final touchdown.

Brackman finished with 153 yards on 14 carries and chipped in a two-point conversion run, Lintz caught three passes for 58 yards including his scores of 31 and 16, and Bolin completed 6-of-9 passes for 129 yards and his hat trick of TDs.

Lintz and Bolin made extra-point kicks as well, with Northwest outrushing the Tartans 304-24 —as Campbell carried four times for 92 yards.

Northwest will host Green (6-1, 1-1 SOC I) in SOC I play in week eight, while East (2-5, 0-2 SOC I) will host Symmes Valley looking to end a five-game skid.

* * *

Northwest 6 15 12 13 —46

East 0 0 0 0 —0

N— Wyatt Brackman, 1-yard run (kick failed), 7:49, 1st (6-0 N)

N— Connor Lintz, 5-yard run (Wyatt Brackman run), 5:09, 2nd (14-0 N)

N— Connor Lintz, 31-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (Connor Lintz kick), 4:06, 2nd (21-0 N)

N— Carter Runyon, 50-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (kick failed), 11:27, 3rd (27-0 N)

N— Connor Lintz, 16-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (kick failed), 7:16, 3rd (33-0 N)

N— Colton Campbell, 52-yard run (Tanner Bolin kick), 9:58, 4th (40-0 N)

N— Brady Doss, 6-yard run (kick failed), 6:34, 4th (46-0 N)

Team Statistics

N E

First downs 13 5

Scrimmage plays 36 41

Rushes-yards 27-304 30-24

Passing yards 129 59

Total yards 433 83

Cmp-Att-Int. 6-9-0 6-11-1

Fumbles-lost NA NA

Penalties-yards 4-35 2-20

Punts-Ave. NA NA

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING Northwest: Wyatt Brackman 14-153 TD, Colton Campbell 4-92 TD, Peyton Bell 1-24, Kory Butler 4-22, Brady Doss 3-18 TD, Connor Lintz 1-5 TD; East: Cam Justice 10-21, Kaiden Huston 1-19, Jaden King 2-4, Keagan Jackson 7-2, Keagan Barker 1-0, Jagger Childress 1-(-2), Austin Baughman 6-(-4), Matthew Flannery 2-(-16)

PASSINGNorthwest: Tanner Bolin 6-9-0 129 3TD; East: Austin Baughman 6-11-1-59

RECEIVINGNorthwest: Connor Lintz 3-58 2TD, Carter Runyon 1-50 TD, Kory Butler 2-21; East: Cam Justice 3-33, Jaylen Mayhew 2-22, Keagan Jackson 1-4

Northwest’s Kory Butler (15) avoids the tackle of two East defenders, including Keagan Barker (10), during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Allard Park in Sciotoville.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Northwest-East-Butler-2.jpgNorthwest’s Kory Butler (15) avoids the tackle of two East defenders, including Keagan Barker (10), during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Allard Park in Sciotoville. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved