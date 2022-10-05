Mohawks shut out East

SCIOTOVILLE — The Northwest Mohawks continued on their march against Southern Ohio Conference Division I foes — defeating host East 46-0 in week seven on Friday night.
The Mohawks outgained the Tartans 433-83 in total yardage, while improving their record to 5-2 (2-0 SOC I) with their fifth-straight win.
A one-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Brackman put the Mohawks ahead 6-0 with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
Connor Lintz scored three touchdowns for Northwest — two through the air from quarterback Tanner Bolin and one on a five-yard run in the second quarter.
Carter Runyon also caught a pass for a touchdown from Bolin — a 50-yard scoring play that put the Mohawks ahead 27-0 in the early third.
Colton Campbell’s 52-yard run with 9:58 left in the game put Northwest ahead 40-0, before a six-yard touchdown run by Brady Doss gave the Mohawks their final touchdown.
Brackman finished with 153 yards on 14 carries and chipped in a two-point conversion run, Lintz caught three passes for 58 yards including his scores of 31 and 16, and Bolin completed 6-of-9 passes for 129 yards and his hat trick of TDs.
Lintz and Bolin made extra-point kicks as well, with Northwest outrushing the Tartans 304-24 —as Campbell carried four times for 92 yards.
Northwest will host Green (6-1, 1-1 SOC I) in SOC I play in week eight, while East (2-5, 0-2 SOC I) will host Symmes Valley looking to end a five-game skid.
* * *
Northwest 6 15 12 13 —46
East 0 0 0 0 —0
N— Wyatt Brackman, 1-yard run (kick failed), 7:49, 1st (6-0 N)
N— Connor Lintz, 5-yard run (Wyatt Brackman run), 5:09, 2nd (14-0 N)
N— Connor Lintz, 31-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (Connor Lintz kick), 4:06, 2nd (21-0 N)
N— Carter Runyon, 50-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (kick failed), 11:27, 3rd (27-0 N)
N— Connor Lintz, 16-yard pass from Tanner Bolin (kick failed), 7:16, 3rd (33-0 N)
N— Colton Campbell, 52-yard run (Tanner Bolin kick), 9:58, 4th (40-0 N)
N— Brady Doss, 6-yard run (kick failed), 6:34, 4th (46-0 N)
Team Statistics
N E
First downs 13 5
Scrimmage plays 36 41
Rushes-yards 27-304 30-24
Passing yards 129 59
Total yards 433 83
Cmp-Att-Int. 6-9-0 6-11-1
Fumbles-lost NA NA
Penalties-yards 4-35 2-20
Punts-Ave. NA NA
——
Individual Leaders
RUSHING — Northwest: Wyatt Brackman 14-153 TD, Colton Campbell 4-92 TD, Peyton Bell 1-24, Kory Butler 4-22, Brady Doss 3-18 TD, Connor Lintz 1-5 TD; East: Cam Justice 10-21, Kaiden Huston 1-19, Jaden King 2-4, Keagan Jackson 7-2, Keagan Barker 1-0, Jagger Childress 1-(-2), Austin Baughman 6-(-4), Matthew Flannery 2-(-16)
PASSING — Northwest: Tanner Bolin 6-9-0 129 3TD; East: Austin Baughman 6-11-1-59
RECEIVING —Northwest: Connor Lintz 3-58 2TD, Carter Runyon 1-50 TD, Kory Butler 2-21; East: Cam Justice 3-33, Jaylen Mayhew 2-22, Keagan Jackson 1-4
