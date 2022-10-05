SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 4
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-11)
Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-11)
Waverly 3, Valley 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12)
West at Northwest, no report
Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-7)
Clay 3, Symmes Valley 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15)
Western 3, Green 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-13)
Rock Hill 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-13, 25-15, 26-24)
Fairland 3, Ironton 2 (21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-9)
Chesapeake 3, South Point 0
Coal Grove at Gallia Academy, no report
Boys Soccer
Minford 1, South Webster 0
Northwest 7, West 0
Valley 6, Western 1
Ironton St. Joseph 6, New Boston 0
Rock Hill 9, Portsmouth 0
South Point 6, Chesapeake 0
Girls Soccer
Minford 8, Fairland 1
South Point 4, Chesapeake 0
Huntington St. Joseph (W. Va.) 4, Rock Hill 1