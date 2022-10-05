Posted on by

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —October 4


Volleyball

South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-11)

Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-11)

Waverly 3, Valley 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12)

West at Northwest, no report

Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-7)

Clay 3, Symmes Valley 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15)

Western 3, Green 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-13)

Rock Hill 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-13, 25-15, 26-24)

Fairland 3, Ironton 2 (21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-9)

Chesapeake 3, South Point 0

Coal Grove at Gallia Academy, no report

Boys Soccer

Minford 1, South Webster 0

Northwest 7, West 0

Valley 6, Western 1

Ironton St. Joseph 6, New Boston 0

Rock Hill 9, Portsmouth 0

South Point 6, Chesapeake 0

Girls Soccer

Minford 8, Fairland 1

South Point 4, Chesapeake 0

Huntington St. Joseph (W. Va.) 4, Rock Hill 1

