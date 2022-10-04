Pirates roll past Oaks in SOC II

WHEELERSBURG — From the opening kickoff on, it was all Wheelersburg during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II meeting between the Pirates and visiting Oak Hill.

The 56-7 ‘Burg victory gave the Pirates (5-2, 2-0 SOC II) their second-straight win in SOC II play, following last week’s home win over Minford.

Wheelersburg more than doubled Oak Hill in total yardage (442-180), which was a major factor in the Pirates scoring the game’s first seven touchdowns.

Eric Lattimore’s lone carry of the game gave the Pirates a 7-0 lead — as the senior went 43 yards into the end zone followed by a Connor Estep made extra point with 10:26 left in the first quarter.

Estep went seven-for-seven on extra points, while Cooper Heimbach nailed the final kick — after Kain Stanley caught a 21-yard pass from Bryson Stamper for a touchdown with 1:53 left in the game.

Eli Jones found the end zone in the first half, carrying the ball for a score from two yards away to put ‘Burg up 14-0.

Two Derrick Lattimore runs in the first half on back-to-back Pirate drives put them up four touchdowns.

The senior running back rumbled for 58 yards with 9:30 to go in the second quarter, which gave his team a 21-0 edge.

Seniors Ethan Glover and Caleb Arthur both scored touchdowns in the final five minutes of the first half, which expanded the Pirates’ lead to 42-0 at the break.

Arthur ended the opening half with a 17-yard touchdown reception from Jones.

The two Pirate passers combined to go 12-of-16 for 186 yards and three touchdowns, with Kenyon Evans making three catches for 56 yards.

Wheelersburg will travel to Waverly (3-4, 1-1 SOC II) in week eight, while Oak Hill (1-6) will host Minford.

Oak Hill 0 0 0 7—7

Wheelersburg 14 28 7 7 —56

W— Eric Lattimore, 43-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 10:26, 1st (7-0 W)

W— Eli Jones, 2-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 2:41, 1st (14-0 W)

W— Derrick Lattimore, 58-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 9:30, 2nd (21-0 W)

W— Derrick Lattimore, 4-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 7:11, 2nd (28-0 W)

W— Ethan Glover, 4-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 4:38, 2nd (35-0 W)

W— Caleb Arthur, 17-yard pass from Eli Jones (Connor Estep kick), 2:05, 2nd (42-0 W)

W— Landon McGraw, 5-yard pass from Bryson Stamper (Connor Estep kick), 5:40, 3rd (49-0 W)

OH— Mason Saunders, 18-yard run (Garrett McKinniss kick), 9:38, 4th (49-7 W)

W— Kain Stanley, 21-yard pass from Bryson Stamper (Cooper Heimbach kick), 1:53, 4th (56-7 W)

Team Statistics

OH W

First downs 9 22

Scrimmage plays 46 37

Rushes-yards 27-60 21-256

Passing yards 120 186

Total yards 180 442

Cmp-Att-Int. 11-19-1 12-16-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 1-15 4-35

Punts-Ave.4-32.5 0-0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Oak Hill: Mason Saunders 18-53 TD, Joseph Anteby 2-4, Nate Clutters 2-3, Eddie Abele 3-0, A.J. Harrison 2-0; Wheelersburg: Derrick Lattimore 3-81 2TD, Ethan Glover 4-69 TD, Eric Lattimore 1-43 TD, Riley Cunningham 4-37, Bryson Stamper 2-6, Jake Darling 1-5, Jackson Willoughby 1-5, Elijah Brown 1-4, Eli Jones 2-2, Braylon Rucker 1-2, Hunter Bivens 1-2

PASSING —Oak Hill: Eddie Abele 11-19-1-120; Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 6-9-0-79 TD, Bryson Stamper 6-7-0-107 2TD

RECEIVING —Oak Hill: Aidan Hall 2-34, Andy Meldick 3-28, A.J. Harrison 1-28, Nate Clutters 4-25, Garrett McKinniss 1-5; Wheelersburg: Kenyon Evans 3-56, Kain Stanley 2-36 TD, Caleb Arthur 2-28 TD, Creed Warren 1-24, Landon McGraw 2-18, Jake Darling 1-14, Hunter Bivens 1-10

Wheelersburg senior Ethan Glover (24) makes a tackle on an Oak Hill ballcarrier during the Pirates’ home win over the Oaks. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Ethan-Glover-_-Burg-OH-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Ethan Glover (24) makes a tackle on an Oak Hill ballcarrier during the Pirates’ home win over the Oaks. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com Wheelersburg senior Eric Lattimore (18) took a 43-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Pirates’ home win over Oak Hill in week seven. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Eric-Lattimore-_-Burg-OH-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Eric Lattimore (18) took a 43-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Pirates’ home win over Oak Hill in week seven. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

Staff report

