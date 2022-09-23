Annual DTWC event set for PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park’s next event will be Carl Short’s 42nd annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries.

This three-day event will take place Oct. 13 thru Oct. 15, as this spectacle on dirt has been held at PRP every year since 2012.

The DTWC will once again serve as the season finale for The Lucas Oil Dirt Car Series, and will pay $100,000 to the winner and $2,000 simply just to start.

Besides Late Models, three other divisions will also be a part of the Dirt Track World Championship Weekend… Modifieds, Legends Cars and The Steel Block Late Model Series Presented by Impact Race Gear.

The winner of The Barbour Auto Parts by NAPA Modified Feature winner will pocket $5,000.

The winner of The Premier Pre-cast Products/Pickett Concrete Limited Late Model Feature will receive $4,000, and 2022 will mark the sixth straight year that The Ohio Valley Roofers Legends Car Series has been a part of the DTWC card.

A total purse of over a quarter of a million dollars will be paid out to drivers in Portsmouth during The DTWC Weekend.

Last season, the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win Late Model A-Main was won by Adel, Iowa’s Ricky Thornton Jr.

That victory marked Thornton’s first DTWC win.

He became the second Iowa driver to bring home the checkers, as Brian Birkhofer did it in 2008.

Thornton has won the last two Lucas Oil events at PRP, as he captured the Able Air Independence 50 back on July 1, which was cut five laps short due to rain.

Last year, Thornton became the 26th different winner of the Dirt Track World Championship.

In 2021, 26 drivers representing 13 different states started the A-Main.

The 100-lap race witnessed three different leaders and four lead changes.

In total, there were 228 race teams on hand for last season’s DTWC… 60 Late Models, 89 Modifieds, 20 Legends Cars and 59 Steel Blocks.

Chris Wilson from Louisa (Ky.) claimed the win in the Modifieds, Tazewell’s (Tenn.) Austin Neely took the checkers in the Steel Blocks, and Waverly’s Josh Dietz was the winner in the Legends Cars.

The DTWC Weekend will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 13, as that night will be dedicated to the Modified drivers.

Their qualifying, heats, and B-Mains will take place.

Everyone else will join the party on Friday.

Taking place that evening will be Late Model Heats, Limited Late Model Heats and B-Mains, the Legends Car Heats and Feature, as well as the Modified Feature.

On Saturday night, fans will see the Late Model B-Mains, the 100-lap Late Model Feature, the $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Late Model race, and the Steel Block A-Main.

At the gate, a Three-Day All Access Pit Pass will cost $80 for all ages.

Three-Day General Admission passes will be $70 for adults ages 18-and-up, and Three-Day General Admission tickets for ages 12 thru 17 will be $40.

Three-Day General Admission passes for ages 7 thru 11 will be $25.

Children ages six and under are free in the General Admission Area, as reserved seats are an additional $5 apiece.

There will be no single-day tickets sold for Thursday and Friday, as single-day tickets will only be sold for Saturday.

Primitive camping is $40 for the week and/or weekend.

To purchase tickets or camping permits, please email [email protected], or contact Mindy at (740) 858-4972.

For more information, please visit the website www.thedtwc.com.

