West wins SOC girls golf title: SW’s Messer earns SOC POTY

McDERMOTT — For the second straight year, the Portsmouth West girls golf team secured a Southern Ohio Conference championship.
A year ago, the Lady Senators shot 224 as their team score.
This go-around, West went even lower — as their top four scorers combined to shoot 211 in defense of their league title.
The South Webster Lady Jeeps nearly tied or defeated West — shooting 212 as the championship runner-up.
Both West and South Webster had three golfers earn all-Southern Ohio Conference honors — including SW sophomore Ava Messer, who fired a competition-low 44 to lead all golfers.
West seniors Charlie Jo Howard (46) and Lexi Deaver (49) placed second and third among competing individuals.
South Webster’s Lexi Smith (53), Wheelersburg’s Kaleena Adkins (55), South Webster’s Grace Baker (57), Eastern’s Lacey Bevins (57) and West’s Sydni Callihan (57) each placed in the top-eight individuals to earn a spot on the all-SOC first team.
Minford placed third as a team with a score of 239.
Madelyn Bennett was the Falcons’ low scorer with a round of 58 in the nine-hole competition.
Valley placed fourth as a team, shooting a team score of 252, with Madison Montgomery shooting 59 as its low scorer.
Eastern shot 255 as a team to place fifth, while Northwest and Waverly tied for sixth in team competition — each shooting 265.
Team Totals
West: 211
South Webster: 212
Minford: 239
Valley: 252
Eastern: 255
Northwest: 265
Waverly: 265
First Team All SOC
Player of the Year: Ava Messer (SW) 44
1. Charlie Jo Howard (W) 46
2. Lexi Deaver (W) 49
3. Lexi Smith (SW) 53
4.Kaleena Adkins (WB) 55
5.Grace Baker (SW) 57
5. Lacey Bevins (E) 57
5. Sydni Callihan (W) 57
Coach of the Year: Charlie Cooper (W)
