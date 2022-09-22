West wins SOC girls golf title: SW’s Messer earns SOC POTY

McDERMOTT — For the second straight year, the Portsmouth West girls golf team secured a Southern Ohio Conference championship.

A year ago, the Lady Senators shot 224 as their team score.

This go-around, West went even lower — as their top four scorers combined to shoot 211 in defense of their league title.

The South Webster Lady Jeeps nearly tied or defeated West — shooting 212 as the championship runner-up.

Both West and South Webster had three golfers earn all-Southern Ohio Conference honors — including SW sophomore Ava Messer, who fired a competition-low 44 to lead all golfers.

West seniors Charlie Jo Howard (46) and Lexi Deaver (49) placed second and third among competing individuals.

South Webster’s Lexi Smith (53), Wheelersburg’s Kaleena Adkins (55), South Webster’s Grace Baker (57), Eastern’s Lacey Bevins (57) and West’s Sydni Callihan (57) each placed in the top-eight individuals to earn a spot on the all-SOC first team.

Minford placed third as a team with a score of 239.

Madelyn Bennett was the Falcons’ low scorer with a round of 58 in the nine-hole competition.

Valley placed fourth as a team, shooting a team score of 252, with Madison Montgomery shooting 59 as its low scorer.

Eastern shot 255 as a team to place fifth, while Northwest and Waverly tied for sixth in team competition — each shooting 265.

Team Totals

West: 211

South Webster: 212

Minford: 239

Valley: 252

Eastern: 255

Northwest: 265

Waverly: 265

First Team All SOC

Player of the Year: Ava Messer (SW) 44

1. Charlie Jo Howard (W) 46

2. Lexi Deaver (W) 49

3. Lexi Smith (SW) 53

4.Kaleena Adkins (WB) 55

5.Grace Baker (SW) 57

5. Lacey Bevins (E) 57

5. Sydni Callihan (W) 57

Coach of the Year: Charlie Cooper (W)

West senior Charlie Jo Howard fired a 46 to place as the runner-up to South Webster junior Ava Messer during Wednesday’s SOC girls golf tournament at The Elks County Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_4781-1.jpg West senior Charlie Jo Howard fired a 46 to place as the runner-up to South Webster junior Ava Messer during Wednesday’s SOC girls golf tournament at The Elks County Club. Jacob Smith | Daily Times South Webster junior Lexi Smith fires a tee shot during the Southern Ohio Conference girls golf tournament held at The Elks Country Club. Smith was one of eight golfers to earn all-SOC honors. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_4815-1.jpg South Webster junior Lexi Smith fires a tee shot during the Southern Ohio Conference girls golf tournament held at The Elks Country Club. Smith was one of eight golfers to earn all-SOC honors. Jacob Smith | Daily Times West senior Lexi Deaver, the defending SOC Player of the Year, shot a 49 in helping the Lady Senators win the team competition at the SOC girls golf tournament. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_4982-1.jpg West senior Lexi Deaver, the defending SOC Player of the Year, shot a 49 in helping the Lady Senators win the team competition at the SOC girls golf tournament. Jacob Smith | Daily Times South Webster junior Ava Messer shot a competition-low 44 to earn Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year honors at the SOC girls golf tournament at The Elks County Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_4775-1.jpg South Webster junior Ava Messer shot a competition-low 44 to earn Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year honors at the SOC girls golf tournament at The Elks County Club. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

SW’s Messer earns SOC POTY

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved