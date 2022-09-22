OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Sept. 20, 2022 (Entering Week 6)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report

on Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs

Division III

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1) 10.55, 2. Granville (5-0) 9.15, 3. Cols. South (4-0) 9.1207, 4. Chillicothe (4-1) 9.1, 5. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 8.65, 6. Washington C.H. Washington (4-1) 8.6465, 7. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-1) 8.1224, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 7.75, 9. Jackson (3-2) 7.5, 10. Bellefontaine (4-1) 7.1, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-1) 6.9, 12. London (3-2) 6.5859, 13. Zanesville (3-2) 5.4, 14. Circleville (3-2) 4.55, 15. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2) 4.1, 16. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-3) 3.85, 17. Cols. Hamilton Township (2-2) 3.75, 18. Cols. Beechcroft (2-2) 3.4318, 19. Cols. Linden McKinley (2-2) 3, 20. Marietta (2-3) 2.7556

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (5-0) 10.1423, 2. Cols. East (4-0) 8.9382, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (4-1) 8.4929, 4. New Lexington (4-1) 8.25, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 8.1838, 6. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-2) 6.9414, 7. St. Clairsville (3-2) 6.866, 8. McConnelsville Morgan (4-1) 6.7, 9. Carrollton (4-1) 5.3, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-2) 4.7386, 11. Warsaw River View (3-2) 4.2, 12. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-3) 4.15, 13. Newark Licking Valley (3-2) 3.9, 14. Cambridge (3-2) 3.8, 15. McArthur Vinton County (3-2) 3.65, 16. Duncan Falls Philo (2-3) 3.55, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (1-3) 3.3636, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-2) 3.1, 19. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-2) 3.0682, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-3) 3.0

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 10.3495, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (5-0) 8.85, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-1) 7.1, 4. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 6.8, 5. Greenfield McClain (4-1) 6.7, 6. Urbana (3-2) 6.3838, 7. Reading (4-1) 5.8727, 8. Cin. Taft (4-1) 5.85, 9. Day. Northridge (4-1) 5, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-2) 4.9, 11. St. Paris Graham Local (2-3) 4.85, 12. Eaton (3-2) 4.6, 13. Cleves Taylor (3-2) 4.3, 14. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2) 4.25, 15. Waverly (2-3) 3.2, 16. Bethel-Tate (2-3) 3.0, 17. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-3) 2.8, 18. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (2-3) 2.6111, 19. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1-4) 1.85, 20. Batavia (1-4) 1.7

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (5-0) 12.6, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-0) 9.902, 3. Belmont Union Local (4-0) 9.6528, 4. Barnesville (5-0) 7.0, 5. Centerburg (4-1) 6.95, 6. Portsmouth West (4-1) 6.3, 7. Proctorville Fairland (4-1) 6.1, 8. Wheelersburg (3-2) 5.85, 9. Minford (4-1) 5.5, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (3-2) 4.2111, 11. McDermott Northwest (3-2) 4.1, 12. Heath (2-3) 4.0707, 13. Utica (2-3) 4.0, 14. South Point (2-3) 3.95, 15. Albany Alexander (4-1) 3.6, 16. Portsmouth (2-3) 3.3857, 17. Piketon (2-3) 2.9, 18. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-3) 2.5421, 19. Chesapeake (2-3) 2.4606, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-3) 2.0535

Region 20 – 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-0) 10.2, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (5-0) 9.65, 3. Springfield Northeastern (5-0) 8.8, 4. Brookville (5-0) 8.7, 5. Cin. Madeira (5-0) 8.25, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (4-1) 7.95, 6. Germantown Valley View (4-1) 7.95, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 5.5694, 9. Waynesville (3-2) 5.25, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-2) 5.198, 11. Blanchester (3-2) 4.35, 12. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2) 4.2857, 13. Cin. North College Hill (2-1) 4.0, 14. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-3) 3.4687, 15. Carlisle (2-3) 2.45, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-3) 2.3143, 17. Cin. Mariemont (2-3) 2.25, 18. Williamsport Westfall (2-3) 2.0, 19. Cin. Clark Montessori (2-2) 1.75, 20. Norwood (1-4) 1.6

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-0) 9.05, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 9.0, 3. Malvern (4-1) 5.55, 4. Galion Northmor (4-1) 5.4, 5. Nelsonville-York (4-1) 5.1857, 6. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-1) 4.8182, 7. West Jefferson (3-2) 4.6222, 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-1) 4.35, 9. Bellaire (2-3) 4.3354, 10. Mount Gilead (3-2) 4.2, 10. Newcomerstown (3-2) 4.2, 12. Ironton Rock Hill (2-3) 3.65, 13. Grove City Christian (3-2) 3.6306, 14. Loudonville (2-3) 3.35, 15. Worthington Christian (3-2) 3.25, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-3) 2.6061, 17. Howard East Knox (2-3) 2.05, 18. Marion Elgin (2-3) 1.85, 19. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (1-4) 1.45, 20. Martins Ferry (2-3) 1.4

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 10.75, 2. Versailles (4-1) 7.25, 3. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.25, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (4-1) 6.0818, 5. Williamsburg (4-1) 6.0273, 6. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-2) 5.65, 7. New Paris National Trail (4-1) 5.5212, 8. Cin. Country Day (3-1) 4.5478, 9. West Liberty-Salem (3-2) 3.9131, 10. Cin. Deer Park (2-3) 3.0636, 11. Chillicothe Huntington (2-3) 2.9, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 2.9, 13. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-2) 2.85, 14. Lucasville Valley (2-3) 2.65, 15. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-3) 2.6111, 16. North Lewisburg Triad (2-3) 2.5091, 17. Frankfort Adena (2-3) 2.3, 18. Arcanum (2-3) 2.2, 19. Anna (2-3) 2.0, 20. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-3) 1.804

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (2-1) 6.25, 2. Franklin Furnace Green (5-0) 5.3, 3. Reedsville Eastern (4-1) 4.8182, 4. Hannibal River (4-1) 4.5111, 5. Caldwell (5-0) 4.0535, 6. Bridgeport (3-2) 3.9041, 7. Crown City South Gallia (3-2) 3.5141, 8. Waterford (2-3) 3.0306, 9. New Matamoras Frontier (2-3) 2.4714, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-3) 2.0548, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (1-4) 1.85, 12. Racine Southern (2-3) 1.7535, 13. Portsmouth Notre Dame (2-3) 1.75, 13. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-3) 1.75, 15. Beallsville (2-3) 1.4, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (1-4) 0.7, 16. Corning Miller (1-4) 0.7, 18. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-5) 0, 18. Manchester (0-5) 0, 18. Millersport (0-4) 0, 18. Woodsfield Monroe Central (0-5) 0, 18. Shadyside (0-5) 0