SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 20

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Wheelersburg 2 (25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 21-25, 15-10)

Valley 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-11)

Waverly 3, West 1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19)

Notre Dame 3, Western 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-9)

Clay 3, Green 1 (25-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22)

Fairview (Ky.) 3, Ironton 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15)

Gallia Academy 3, Marietta 1 (25-22, 21-25, 28-25, 25-23)

Northwest at Eastern, no report

New Boston at Symmes Valley, no report

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 5, South Webster 0

Waverly 3, West 1

Northwest 10, Clay 1

Minford 7, South Point 1

Valley 4, New Boston 1

Ironton St. Joseph 4, Rock Hill 2

Fairland 9, Wellston 0

Girls Soccer

Minford 11, South Point 0

Girls Tennis

Notre Dame 3, Wheelersburg 2 (Notre Dame clinches SOC regular season championship)