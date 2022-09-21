SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 20
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Wheelersburg 2 (25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 21-25, 15-10)
Valley 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-11)
Waverly 3, West 1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19)
Notre Dame 3, Western 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-9)
Clay 3, Green 1 (25-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22)
Fairview (Ky.) 3, Ironton 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15)
Gallia Academy 3, Marietta 1 (25-22, 21-25, 28-25, 25-23)
Northwest at Eastern, no report
New Boston at Symmes Valley, no report
Boys Soccer
Wheelersburg 5, South Webster 0
Waverly 3, West 1
Northwest 10, Clay 1
Minford 7, South Point 1
Valley 4, New Boston 1
Ironton St. Joseph 4, Rock Hill 2
Fairland 9, Wellston 0
Girls Soccer
Minford 11, South Point 0
Girls Tennis
Notre Dame 3, Wheelersburg 2 (Notre Dame clinches SOC regular season championship)