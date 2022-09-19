Senators roll to win over KIPP

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Ryan Sissel just keeps running, Mitchell Irwin only keeps throwing touchdown tosses, and most importantly, the West Senators keep on winning at the refurbished “Rock”.

This time, on Friday night, West won easily its third consecutive home game and fourth overall, as the Senators scored the game’s first 42 points —en route to a 42-8 rout of Columbus KIPP in a non-league bout.

The Senators scored on the opening play only 10 seconds in —on an 80-yard pitch-and-catch from the senior quarterback Irwin to junior Jeffery Bishop.

Irwin ended up 4-of-7 passing with 154 yards and one interception —as he later, with three minutes and 20 seconds left before halftime, hit Cole Tipton for a 60-yard scoring strike to make it 28-0.

Carson Malnar made all six of his extra-point kicks for West, which raised its record to 4-1 —and won for the fourth straight time by at least 27 points.

The others were 34-7 at Portsmouth, 41-0 over Adena, and 49-7 over Wellston.

The Division IV KIPP Jaguars dropped to 2-3 —as West amounted 21 first-quarter and 14 second-period points, engaging the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule for the entire second half.

The Jaguars just did avert the shutout —scoring on a 44-yard pass from Tymir Wynn to Drelyn Manley with only 40 seconds remaining.

Kameron Childs’ two-point run made it 42-8, but by then, West was already rolling.

Sissel scored four touchdown runs —sprints of 32 yards twice, a 44-yard dash once, and a one-yard plunge which made it 21-0 halfway through the opening quarter.

His first 32-yard jaunt was a one-play drive, as was his 44-yard gallop with only eight-and-a-half minutes remaining.

The Senators sandwiched in scoring drives of four plays twice and three plays once, as they gained 365 total yards —despite trailing time of possession.

West benefited from big plays on offense, as it rushed for 211 yards on 22 attempts —part of only 29 plays overall, three of which were turnovers.

Sissel racked up 179 rushing yards and four scores as part of 14 carries, while Alex Blevins for 13 yards and Brandon Barfield for one also caught Irwin passes.

Wynn was KIPP’s commander —completing 4-of-12 passes for 68 yards while rushing 17 times for 128.

But the Senators forced three Jaguar turnovers, including a pair of interceptions, as KIPP committed 13 penalties — compared to only two for West.

The Division V Senators return home for their fourth consecutive contest, and their opener in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, on Friday night against Division IV Waverly.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

KIPP 0 0 0 8 — 8

West 21 14 0 7 — 42

W — Jeffery Bishop, 80-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar kick), 11:50, 1st (7-0 W)

W— Ryan Sissel, 32-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 7:15, 1st (14-0 W)

W — Ryan Sissel, 1-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 5:40, 1st (21-0 W)

W — Cole Tipton, 60-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar kick), 3:20, 2nd (28-0 W)

W — Ryan Sissel, 32-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 1:02, 2nd (35-0 W)

W — Ryan Sissel, 44-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 8:28, 4th (42-0 W)

CK — Drelyn Manley, 44-yard pass from Tymir Wynn (Kameron Childs run), :40, 4th (42-8 W)

Team Statistics

CK W

First downs 14 12

Scrimmage plays 53 29

Rushes-yards 41-229 22-211

Passing yards 68 154

Total yards 297 365

Cmp-Att-Int. 4-12-2 4-7-1

Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-2

Penalties-yards 13-74 2-10

Punts-Ave. 3-21 1-13

Time of possession 30:28 17:32

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Columbus KIPP: Tymir Wynn 17-128, Kameron Childs 16-63, Antonio Campbell 7-41; West: Ryan Sissel 14-179 4TD, Brandon Barfield 3-6, Hayden Lore 1-2, Mason Parker 2-28, Masion Smith 3-(-4)

PASSING —Columbus KIPP: Tymir Wynn 4-12-2-68 TD; West: Mitchell Irwin 4-7-1-154 2TD

RECEIVING —Columbus KIPP: Drelyn Manley 2-53 TD, Malachi Wilder 1-8, Dereon Forrest 1-7; West: Jeffery Bishop 1-80 TD, Cole Tipton 1-60 TD, Alex Blevins 1-13, Brandon Barfield 1-1

West’s Mason Parker (2) carries the ball during the Senators’ 42-8 win over Columbus KIPP on Friday night at West High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_KIPP-West-Fike.jpg West’s Mason Parker (2) carries the ball during the Senators’ 42-8 win over Columbus KIPP on Friday night at West High School. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Staff report

