Green wins wild shootout with Southern

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Apparently, the Green Bobcats can win football games by basketball-like scores as well.

That’s because the Bobcats, as they scored all nine touchdowns via the run while amassing 600 yards of rushing offense, remained undefeated for the 2022 season following Friday night —escaping the visiting Southern Tornadoes’ touchdown tosses to the tune of a 65-52 triumph in a non-league tilt at Green High School.

You read that right, 600 yards of rushing offense for the Bobcats and 65 points —topping the Tornadoes’ seven touchdowns and 391 passing yards, as Southern scored five times through the air.

Despite Southern quarterback Josiah Smith completing 23 passes on 38 attempts, and the Tornadoes totaling 70 plays from scrimmage, the Bobcats outgained their guests by 105 total yards —all en route to remaining perfect for the season at 4-0.

“What a great night for a high school football game. The fans had to really enjoy that type of explosive offense. This week was a challenge for us and our effort was just enough to come out and beat a very athletic and explosive Southern team. Southern was very-well prepared. In many ways, it felt like two different games. The turning point in the game was our 15-play touchdown drive, but to that point they outplayed us,” said Green coach Chad Coffman. “4-0 is a great achievement for our guys. It shows the work they have put in and the development through adversity the last couple of years. We will need our best week of the year to have the opportunity to accomplish our goals this season. 600-plus yards of offense is attention-grabbing, but I know our guys can play better. I know our defense can play better. We aren’t satisfied.”

While the pass-happy and now 1-3 Tornadoes tacked on two rushing touchdowns — and had three receivers with at least six receptions, one touchdown and 116 receiving yards —their only lead was in the single-score first quarter, at the four-minute and 15-seconds mark.

The Bobcats actually amounted all 65 points over the final 32:52, as Quincy Merrill made one extra-point kick for the 7-7 tie.

The remainder of the scoring and yardage chores were handled by four Bobcats —Nathaniel Brannigan, Landan Lodwick, Abe McBee and Blake Smith.

Brannigan carried 25 times for 289 yards and six touchdowns —all career-highs —as his two-point conversion run made it 43-29 with 75 seconds remaining in the third frame.

Brannigan’s 89-yard fourth-quarter gallop was easily his longest TD, as that — combined with one of Lodwick’s three two-point conversion runs— gave Green its largest lead of the game at 51-29.

Lodwick went for a dozen rushes and 205 yards, as his two touchdown dashes went for 80 yards with 21 seconds left before halftime and 58 yards to precede the Brannigan two-point plunge.

Lodwick’s 80-yard jaunt broke the 14-14 tie, and gave Green the lead for good.

McBee’s 37-yard sprint with six minutes to play, and Brannigan’s 51-yard burst a mere 30 seconds later combined with Lodwick’s third two-point run, gave the Bobcats a pair of 21-point (57-36 and 65-44) fourth-quarter cushions.

The quarterback McBee and Smith carried seven times apiece, with McBee gaining 56 yards and Smith 50.

McBee attempted only two passes, as one was intercepted and the other completed —to Lodwick for 35 yards.

Smith paced the Tornadoes in totes with 15, as Kolten Thomas (two receiving), Damien Miller (two receiving) and Derek Griffith (one rushing and one receiving) all reached paydirt twice.

Both teams punted just 0nce.

* * *

Southern 7 7 15 23 —52

Green 0 19 24 22 — 65

S — Derek Griffith, 24-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) 4:15, 1st (7-0 S)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 3-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick) 8:52, 2nd (7-7 tie)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan 3-yard run (kick failed) :59, 2nd (14-7 G)

S — Kolten Thomas, 36-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) :35, 2nd (14-14 tie)

G — Landan Lodwick, 80-yard run (run failed) :21, 2nd (20-14 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 32-yard run (Abe McBee run) 11:49, 3rd (28-14 G)

S — Bradie McCulley, 9-yard run (Derek Griffith kick) 7:50, 3rd (28-21 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 4-yard run (Landan Lodwick run) 5:24, 3rd (35-21 G)

S — Derek Griffith, 2-yard run (2-point conversion pass good) 2:28, 3rd (35-29 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 58-yard run (Nathaniel Brannigan run) 1:15, 3rd (43-29 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 89-yard run (Landan Lodwick run) 9:25, 4th (51-29 G)

S — Damien Miller, 64-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Derek Griffith kick) 8:25, 4th (51-36 G)

G – Abe McBee, 37-yard run (run failed) 5:58, 4th (57-36 G)

S — Kolten Thomas, 55-yard pass from Josiah Smith (Bradie McCulley run) 5:41, 4th (57-44 G)

G — Nathaniel Brannigan, 51-yard run (Landan Lodwick run) 5:30, 4th (65-44 G)

S — Damien Miller, 13-yard pass from Josiah Smith (2-point conversion run good) 3:31, 4th (65-52 G)

Team Statistics

S G

First downs NA NA

Scrimmage plays 70 55

Rushes-yards 32-139 53-600

Passing yards 391 35

Total yards 530 635

Cmp-Att-Int. 23-38-1 1-2-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties (No.-Yds) NA NA

Punts-Ave. 1-40 1-48

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Southern: Josiah Smith 15-38, Carson Reuter 7-27, Derek Griffith 4-59 TD, Bradie McCulley 6-15 TD; Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 25-289 6TD, Landan Lodwick 12-205 2TD, Abe McBee 7-56 TD, Blake Smith 7-50, Trevor Sparks 2-0

PASSING — Southern: Josiah Smith 23-38-1-391 5TD; Green: Abe McBee 1-2-1-35

RECEIVING —Southern: Kolten Thomas 7-143 2TD, Damien Miller 7-117 2TD, Derek Griffith 6-116 TD, Zach Thomas 2-15; Green: Landan Lodwick 1-35

