Lady Pirates, Redwomen play to draw

PEDRO — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates have been traveled to each part of the Southeast District during the first half of their 2022 schedule.

In their first seven games, ‘Burg has played just one game on their home turf of Ed Miller Stadium.

Thursday’s trip to face the one-loss Rock Hill Redwomen was no different.

After leading for a large portion of the contest — thanks to a Mia Vastine header goal at the 20:29 mark of the first half — the Lady Pirates held a 1-0 lead for over 50 minutes of game time.

A foul on a near-breakaway attempt by Rock Hill’s Bri Reynolds resulted in a Redwomen penalty kick in the late stages.

With 6:39 to play in the second half, Reynolds put the PK attempt into the back of the net, evening the score at 1-1 where it would remain when the final buzzer sounded.

On aggregate, Wheelersburg (3-3-1) has outscored their opponents 21-8 thus far in the ‘22 season.

Each of their three losses have been tight 2-1 decisions — on the road at Division II Unioto in their season opener, and at Southeast District D-III foes North Adams and Minford.

“We had more shots, got one in the first half and had the lead for a long time,” Wheelersburg coach Todd Jarvis said, after the game. “They get the PK in the box and they’re able to tie it up. I feel like defensively we’ve been playing really well — our losses have all been 2-1 games. Really happy with our play to hold them to just one goal.”

Nine days prior to hosting the Lady Pirates, the Redwomen (6-1-1) fell 7-6 at unbeaten Minford — a team in which the two who met in Pedro share as a common opponent.

Aside from the penalty kick, ‘Burg goalkeeper Amber Blevins and their defense held the dangerous offensive threats of Rock Hill off the scoreboard.

“We had seem them play once earlier, so we knew coming out that it was going to be an absolute battle and we were prepared for that. Really proud of the effort that we put in, the adjustments. We got to see some results from those adjustments.”

Vastine’s goal in the first half — which was assisted by senior Jocelyn Tilley on a corner kick and re-directed by sophomore Bella Miller — was great execution in an area where Jarvis likes to see his team have opportunities.

“It was early on a corner. I felt like we served the ball well — corners should be a real positive for us, and they can be,” Jarvis said. “We took advantage of it on that play. Had some shots tonight from corners, chances, and for us that’s a step forward.”

Wheelersburg is back in action on Saturday (Sept. 17) when they’ll host Fairland — their first home game since a 6-1 home win over Waverly on August 19.

They’ll then travel to Boyd County (Ky.), Waverly, and Alexander next week.

***

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 1 0 — 1

Rock Hill 0 1 — 1

Scoring

W — Mia Vastine (Assists by Jocelyn Tilley, Bella Miller); 1-0 W 20:29 1H

RH — Bri Reynolds (Penalty kick); 1-1 33:28 2H

Wheelersburg goalkeeper Amber Blevins (55) clears a ball inside the box during the Lady Pirates non-league game versus Rock Hill. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_4553.jpg Wheelersburg goalkeeper Amber Blevins (55) clears a ball inside the box during the Lady Pirates non-league game versus Rock Hill. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Wheelersburg sophomore Mia Vastine (1) is hugged by junior teammate Bella Miller (22) following Vastine’s goal in the first half of the Lady Pirates trip to Rock Hill in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_IMG_4524.jpg Wheelersburg sophomore Mia Vastine (1) is hugged by junior teammate Bella Miller (22) following Vastine’s goal in the first half of the Lady Pirates trip to Rock Hill in non-league play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

